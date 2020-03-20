Plant Prefab reveals tiny home packed with smart technology

California-based residential design and construction company Plant Prefab has recently revealed its latest tiny house that is jam-packed with smart technology. Dubbed LivingHome 10, the 496 sq-ft (46-sq-m) dwelling is designed as an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) and features a smart voice command system that can access Wi-Fi, adjust the thermostat, control the lights, help with energy monitoring, and even entertain you with a joke.

The LivingHome 10 is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit built with a unique Plant Building System (PBS), a patented, component-based process for more efficient design and construction, and equipped with Alexa-based smart technology system and devices, as standard in every package. The ADU was originally developed to reduce homelessness in California, and is currently being marketed to offer home buyers an affordable and sustainable backyard unit that is ideal for additional family housing, guests or for extra rental income on existing single-family lots.

“The original design was inspired by the urgency to fit the everyday living needs of one to two people in a small floor area as a response to the fight against homelessness in California, and Los Angeles in particular,” Steve Glenn, CEO of Plant Prefab tells New Atlas. “It was triggered by The State’s Code Amendment that mandated cities to accept ADU’s in back yards. The size was optimized to fit most standard lots in Los Angeles. While utilizing every square foot of the floor area as a usable space fit for the everyday life of Angelenos.”

The home is prefabricated in Plant Prefab's 62,000-sq-ft (5,760-sq-m) factory in Rialto, California; utilizing its PBS construction system that goes beyond the use of commonly used Structural Insulated Panel Systems (SIP), by incorporating plumbing, electrical and finish materials into the prefabricated panels. The Plant Prefab method of construction offers bespoke design flexibility, while also providing a cost efficient and less complex way to transport, crane and install each home.

“With this system, living spaces are produced as panels, while a separate plumbing and mechanical core is produced as a single, small, modular unit,” says Glenn. “This allows the ADU to be delivered and assembled in tighter spaces than could be achieved through purely modular construction, and the consolidated utility connections enables quick and easy hookup to on-site plumbing and electrical infrastructure.”

A conventional stem wall foundation system is used, which can be customized accordingly to each lot. Alternate engineered systems can also be used to support the dwelling, such as helical piles; slab on grade; or concrete piles. The exterior of the home features Western Cedar and cement panel cladding and a standing seam metal roof panel. The exterior windows and doors include double pane glass and a high performance aluminum. The unit is designed to withstand the highest seismic category in California (Category E) and provide optimal energy efficiency for most climate zones.

The interior boasts a modern and fresh floor-plan that includes mostly white drywall, engineered wood flooring, an open living space, compact wall kitchen, full bathroom, and master bedroom. The living room and bedroom include full in-built wall storage and each room features its own wall-mounted, energy-efficient HVAC reverse cycle air conditioning. The back of the home houses an exterior mechanical enclosure for the water heater, storm water storage tank and electric panel. Additional features include single steel plat over-hangings; and an exhaust fan in the bathroom that balances the indoor pressure and recovers the energy of the indoor air being extracted.

The Alexa SmartHome package comes fully installed and ready for activation as standard in every LivingHome 10. The smart technology allows home owners to remotely monitor and control several smart features of the home, including internet access, heating and cooling and all interior and exterior lighting.

“As a part of this new service, homeowners are taught how to utilize all the benefits of their home's technology through a visit from an Amazon Expert, who activates all devices and helps customize the experience based on the homeowner’s personal preferences,” says Plant Prefab.

Buyers have the option to upgrade the standard smart package to include a smart entertainment package, appliances package or advanced smart security package. They also have the option to jump online and make bespoke changes to their very own LivingHome 10 plan.

“We actually just unveiled our new website which includes a real-time configurator that allows users to virtually tour the home and customize it with a variety of interior and exterior finishes, add the desired additional smart home technology, and receive a detailed quote based on these customizations,” adds Glenn.

The estimated cost for the LivingHome 10 starts at a base price of US$154,000.

Source: Plant Prefab

