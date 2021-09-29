Tiny house on wheels is packed with Scandinavian style and function

Norwegian architectural studio Norske Mikrohus, specializing in tiny homes on wheels, has recently launched its latest model. The 16-sq-m (172-sq-ft) Rast can comfortably accommodate up to four adults and is light enough to travel on the road with a standard SUV.

The Rast tiny house is elegantly clad with black-stained timber and black aluminum roofing, suitable for all weather conditions, including heavy rain and snowfall. The home boasts a clever interior layout that maximizes space, while also inviting outdoor living. The inspiration for the home was to create a modern tiny house that can easily accommodate a family of four for short periods of time. To achieve this, the architects have designed a multi-functional living space, brimming with Scandinavian design features.

The architects have designed a multi-functional living space to accommodate a family of four

Norske Mikrohus

Inside, the light-filled corner lounge area with sofa doubles as a study nook, while also transforming into a double bed at night. A set of timber single bunk beds have also been built into the structure of the interior, with foot holes in wall allowing access to the upper sleeping area.

Adjoining the bunk beds is a fully equipped luxury bathroom, complete with full-sized shower and basin. There's a Norwegian-made Cinderella Comfort combustion toilet too, which burns all waste to neutral ash and comes with an LCD display.

The compact timber kitchen sits opposite the Raft's double doors, and is kept minimal so would not suit long-term living. It features a stainless steel sink, timber benchtop with chopping board, removeable dual-plate electric hob, 108-liter (25.8-gal) refrigerator with an 18-liter (4.75 gal) freezer mounted under the kitchen counter, and lower-bench storage space. In addition, the home comes with the option of including a mini 6.5-l (1.7-gal) dishwasher.

The 16-sq-m (172-sq-ft) tiny house can comfortably accommodate up to four adults

Norske Mikrohus

Additional features of the home include the stunning natural-timber interior cladding, winter-ready insulation, laminated double-layer insulated windows, double glass doors that open up onto the expansive outdoor timber terrace, timber flooring and designer LED light fixtures. Optional extras include a compact Norwegian-made clean wood-burning stove for heating during the winter months.

The Rast tiny house on wheels is available for purchase in Norway, with prices starting from approximately €87,750 (US $102,500).

Source: Norske Mikrohus