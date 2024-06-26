Mirrored tiny house slides out its bed so owners can sleep under the stars

Okno Modhomes has designed a mirrored tiny house in rural India that has a neat trick up its sleeve. When it's time to hit the sack, the owner can either sleep inside like you'd expect or, when the weather suits, activate a movable bed to drift off outside under the stars.

Reflections is a tiny vacation home located on a steep slope in a forested area of Karnataka, southwest India. It features a glazed facade to make the most of the superb view of the surrounding countryside and its mirrored exterior is meant to help it blend in with all the greenery.

Its interior measures 300 sq ft (27.8 sq m) and is arranged on one floor, most of which is taken up by a single large room that's finished in wood and cooled with a ceiling fan. The bed itself is mounted on rails and features an electric motor, so that when the mood takes them, the owners simply flick a switch and are carried sedately onto the balcony area (after the sliding glass door has been opened of course).

Reflections' interior features a tasteful decor with wooden ceiling and walls, putting the focus on the view outside Inclined Studio

Elsewhere are a dining table and chairs, as well as a small kitchen with some storage space and a sink – though there's likely some other basic appliances hidden away in there too.

Reflections has just one other room, which is the bathroom. This is accessed by a door from the kitchen area and hosts a shower, sink, and toilet. However, the home's balcony area also extends living space a little and has a hot tub, as well as a dining table.

Though certainly novel, Reflections isn't the first tiny house we've seen that incorporates indoor/outdoor living in this way and the project brings to mind Stella the Stargazer and the Tiny House Franck.

Source: Okno Modhomes