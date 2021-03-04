© 2021 New Atlas
Tiny house hits the right note with built-in music studio

By Adam Williams
March 04, 2021
Tiny house hits the right note...
Tiny House Rhapsodie serves as a home and studio for its musician owner
Tiny House Rhapsodie includes a home music studio setup in the living room
Tiny House Rhapsodie's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and toilet
Tiny House Rhapsodie's kitchen includes a two-burner propane-powered stove, fridge/freezer, microwave, and a washing machine
Tiny House Rhapsodie's bathroom door has a ship-style porthole window as the owner is a fan of all things nautical
There's not much space available in the Tiny House Rhapsodie's living area due to the music studio setup, but Baluchon did manage to squeeze in a small drop-down dining table
Tiny House Rhapsodie's main bedroom has a projector for watching the owner's extensive movie collection
Tiny House Rhapsodie's upstairs bedrooms are reached by a removable ladder
Tiny House Rhapsodie is based on a double axle trailer and measures a total length of 6 m (19.6 ft)
Tiny House Rhapsodie is finished in cedar, with aluminum accenting
Tiny House Rhapsodie consists of a timber frame and it's insulated with a mixture of cotton, linen, and hemp
Tiny House Rhapsodie's balcony is very small, though offers the owner a place to take in the view
Tiny House Rhapsodie's two bedrooms are connected by a gangway
Tiny House Rhapsodie includes two standard tiny house-style bedrooms with low ceilings
Tiny House Rhapsodie's main bedroom opens onto the balcony area
The latest tiny house by French firm Baluchon serves as residence and workspace to a composer, with the firm managing to squeeze a mini music studio into its living room. The home also boasts an upstairs balcony which – though not unheard of – is a definite rarity in a tiny house.

The towable home is named Tiny House Rhapsodie and reaches a total length of 6 m (19.6 ft). It's based on a double axle trailer and finished in cedar, with aluminum accenting. Power comes from a standard RV-style hookup and it comprises a timber frame, with a mixture of cotton, linen, and hemp insulation.

Visitors enter into the the living room, which is dominated by the owner's music gear. There's not a whole lot of space left over but Baluchon did somehow manage to shoehorn in a sofa and a folding dining table in there too. And there's also a projector installed for watching the owner's extensive movie collection.

The kitchen is nearby and includes a microwave, a two-burner propane-powered stove, fridge/freezer, sink, a washing machine, some shelving, plus a pull-out pantry. The bathroom is adjacent and is accessed by a door with a decorative ship-style porthole. It contains a shower, sink, and toilet.

There are two bedrooms in the Rhapsodie, both of which are reached by a removable ladder. They are connected by a small gangway and are typical tiny house-style bedroom lofts with low ceilings. A window from the main bedroom allows access to an outside balcony area, which is very small indeed, though still a nice addition.

We've no word on the price of this one, though Baluchon lists its prices for finished homes as around €65,000 - €85,000 (roughly US$78,000 - $102,000).

Source: Baluchon

