© 2021 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Compact tiny house goes big on features thanks to space-saving design

By Adam Williams
September 15, 2021
Compact tiny house goes big on...
The River Bank’s kitchen includes some space-saving furniture including a drop-down table and movable cabinetry
The River Bank’s kitchen includes some space-saving furniture including a drop-down table and movable cabinetry
View 11 Images
The River Bank’s kitchen includes some space-saving furniture including a drop-down table and movable cabinetry
1/11
The River Bank’s kitchen includes some space-saving furniture including a drop-down table and movable cabinetry
The River Bank measures a total length of 7.2 m (23 ft)
2/11
The River Bank measures a total length of 7.2 m (23 ft)
The River Bank is based on a double-axle trailer and is clad in vinyl
3/11
The River Bank is based on a double-axle trailer and is clad in vinyl
The River Bank's large double glass doors really open it up to the outside
4/11
The River Bank's large double glass doors really open it up to the outside
The River Bank includes a small living room with a sofa and a pegboard wall
5/11
The River Bank includes a small living room with a sofa and a pegboard wall
The River Bank's bathroom looks snug, even by tiny house standards. It includes a shower, sink, and a composting toilet
6/11
The River Bank's bathroom looks snug, even by tiny house standards. It includes a shower, sink, and a composting toilet
The River Bank includes a home office with a desk and space for the owner to rest their legs below
7/11
The River Bank includes a home office with a desk and space for the owner to rest their legs below
The River Bank's main bedroom has a lowered platform area for standing upright on, making it easier to get dressed
8/11
The River Bank's main bedroom has a lowered platform area for standing upright on, making it easier to get dressed
The River Bank's bedroom has a double bed and is topped by a skylight
9/11
The River Bank's bedroom has a double bed and is topped by a skylight
The River Bank's main bedroom features a wardrobe and some drawers
10/11
The River Bank's main bedroom features a wardrobe and some drawers
The River Bank's washer/dyer is hidden behind a movable cabinet
11/11
The River Bank's washer/dyer is hidden behind a movable cabinet
View gallery - 11 images

Though it has a total length of just 7.2 m (23 ft), the River Bank tiny house, by New Zealand's Build Tiny, actually packs quite a lot of features into its compact frame thanks to some clever space-saving design. The home includes movable furniture, lots of storage space, a relatively well-proportioned kitchen with a dishwasher, and an upstairs home office.

The River Bank is based on a double-axle trailer and its exterior is clad in vinyl, while the interior is finished in plywood, which will be painted later by the owner. It gets power from a standard RV-style hookup but has been wired ready to receive solar panels when the owner upgrades to an off-the-grid setup in the future.

The River Bank's large double glass doors really open it up to the outside
The River Bank's large double glass doors really open it up to the outside

Visitors enter the home through large double glass doors to find the living room to their right. This is pretty small and consists of a sofa area facing a pegboard panel on the wall that's used for configurable shelving.

Nearby is the kitchen, which takes up much of the available floorspace downstairs. It includes a folding breakfast bar, a movable cabinet on wheels that reveals a hidden washer/dryer (a removable section of countertop is a clever way to provide access to add the washing powder), plus a pair of retractable clotheslines that run from one loft to the other. There's also a sink, fridge/freezer, two-burner propane-powered stove, the dishwasher – which is still a rare luxury in a tiny house outside the US – and a microwave.

Elsewhere on the ground floor is the bathroom, which looks snug even by tiny house standards, though does contain a shower, sink, and a composting toilet.

There are two typical tiny house-style lofts in the River Bank and both are accessed by a twin staircase that includes a few storage-integrated steps. One of the lofts serves as a home office and includes yet more storage space and a place to sit at a desk with legs dangling down in a gap in the floor – which is definitely more comfortable than sitting awkwardly cross-legged, though still not exactly ergonomic. The other loft, meanwhile, is used as a main bedroom and contains a double bed, storage space, and a skylight, as well as a lowered platform for standing upright while getting dressed.

The River Bank includes a home office with a desk and space for the owner to rest their legs below
The River Bank includes a home office with a desk and space for the owner to rest their legs below

The River Bank was delivered as a turnkey build ready to move in, including furniture and appliances, though we've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Build Tiny

View gallery - 11 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!