Compact tiny house goes big on features thanks to space-saving design

Though it has a total length of just 7.2 m (23 ft), the River Bank tiny house, by New Zealand's Build Tiny, actually packs quite a lot of features into its compact frame thanks to some clever space-saving design. The home includes movable furniture, lots of storage space, a relatively well-proportioned kitchen with a dishwasher, and an upstairs home office.

The River Bank is based on a double-axle trailer and its exterior is clad in vinyl, while the interior is finished in plywood, which will be painted later by the owner. It gets power from a standard RV-style hookup but has been wired ready to receive solar panels when the owner upgrades to an off-the-grid setup in the future.

The River Bank's large double glass doors really open it up to the outside Build Tiny

Visitors enter the home through large double glass doors to find the living room to their right. This is pretty small and consists of a sofa area facing a pegboard panel on the wall that's used for configurable shelving.

Nearby is the kitchen, which takes up much of the available floorspace downstairs. It includes a folding breakfast bar, a movable cabinet on wheels that reveals a hidden washer/dryer (a removable section of countertop is a clever way to provide access to add the washing powder), plus a pair of retractable clotheslines that run from one loft to the other. There's also a sink, fridge/freezer, two-burner propane-powered stove, the dishwasher – which is still a rare luxury in a tiny house outside the US – and a microwave.

Elsewhere on the ground floor is the bathroom, which looks snug even by tiny house standards, though does contain a shower, sink, and a composting toilet.

There are two typical tiny house-style lofts in the River Bank and both are accessed by a twin staircase that includes a few storage-integrated steps. One of the lofts serves as a home office and includes yet more storage space and a place to sit at a desk with legs dangling down in a gap in the floor – which is definitely more comfortable than sitting awkwardly cross-legged, though still not exactly ergonomic. The other loft, meanwhile, is used as a main bedroom and contains a double bed, storage space, and a skylight, as well as a lowered platform for standing upright while getting dressed.

The River Bank includes a home office with a desk and space for the owner to rest their legs below Build Tiny

The River Bank was delivered as a turnkey build ready to move in, including furniture and appliances, though we've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Build Tiny