Shipping container-based tiny house raised high above the forest floor

By Adam Williams
November 28, 2023
The River Forest Lookout is raised 60 ft (18 m) above the forest floor
The River Forest Lookout is raised 60 ft (18 m) above the forest floor
The River Forest Lookout is raised 60 ft (18 m) above the forest floor
The River Forest Lookout is accessed by staircase
The River Forest Lookout is situated on 14 acres (5.6 hectares) of secluded land in Georgia
The River Forest Lookout is topped by a rooftop terrace area
The River Forest Lookout features generous glazing, framing views of the surrounding forest
The River Forest Lookout includes a balcony area with seating and a BBQ
The River Forest Lookout features a relatively large bathroom with a flushing toilet and a shower
The River Forest Lookout's bathroom takes up an entire shipping container
The River Forest Lookout's main living area features an open layout
The River Forest Lookout has a small and simple kitchen area with a mini-fridge, microwave, sink, and a two-burner propane-powered stove
The River Forest Lookout's rooftop deck is reached by a spiral staircase
The River Forest Lookout's rooftop terrace includes some seating and a fire pit
The River Forest Lookout is an interesting project that puts shipping container-based architecture on a pedestal – literally. The tiny retreat takes the form of a fire lookout tower-style design that consists of two containers raised 60 ft (18 m) above the forest floor in Whitfield County, Georgia.

The River Forest Lookout is situated on 14 acres (5.6 hectares) of rural land and was constructed by owner Mark Derenthal and his family. It was a painstaking job that involved transporting everything to the rural site and assembling the base and stairs, then craning the heavily modified shipping containers into position.

Visitors access the dwelling by staircase. One of the shipping containers serves as an open plan living area. This hosts a some chairs and a dining table, plus a basic kitchen with a mini-fridge, a two-burner propane-powered stove and a microwave. The bedroom area is adjacent and has a double bed. There's plenty of shelving and some storage nooks, and the container has floor-to-ceiling windows and a skylight to maximize natural light inside. The second container, meanwhile, is totally taken up by a spacious bathroom which features a walk-in shower, a flushing toilet, and a sink.

Elsewhere lies a small balcony area with a table and seating for two, plus a BBQ. There's also a rooftop terrace, which is reached by a spiral staircase and contains a fire pit and some more seating.

Naturally there isn't a power grid in such a remote location so the River Forest Lookout runs fully off-the-grid with a rooftop solar panel array. Water comes from a nearby well and it has propane-powered heating, plus a small wood-burning stove, to keep the chill at bay.

If you'd like to stay there yourself, the dwelling is currently up for rent on Airbnb.

Source: River Forest Lookout

Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

