Off-grid tiny house has some surprises inside

By Adam Williams
January 15, 2020
The cost of the Bradford 26' Tiny House came in at roughly US$119,000
The Bradford 26' Tiny House's exterior is finished in cedar siding, with corrugated metal accenting
The cost of the Bradford 26' Tiny House came in at roughly US$119,000
The Bradford 26' Tiny House is kept a comfortable interior temperature with a mini-split and ceiling fan
The Bradford 26' Tiny House's bathroom includes a jacuzzi-style bathtub with an LED screen and music player
The Bradford 26' Tiny House's bathroom includes a flushing toilet and sink
The Bradford 26' Tiny House includes a large countertop/breakfast bar
The Bradford 26' Tiny House's kitchen includes a stainless sink with butcher block insert, a small two-burner cooktop, a combi-steam convection oven, a range hood, and a built-in fridge
The Bradford 26' Tiny House's loft-style bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The Bradford 26' Tiny House measures 26 ft (7.9 m) long
The Bradford 26' Tiny House's elevator bed operates on an electric winch and is controlled with a switch
The Bradford 26' Tiny House has one proper bedroom, which is a typical loft-style with a low ceiling and is reached by a storage-integrated staircase
View of the Bradford 26' Tiny House's living/sleeping area from the bedroom
The recently-completed Bradford 26' Tiny House from Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses looks unassuming from the outside, but has some notable features inside. These include an elevating bed, a home projector, and a jacuzzi-style bathtub. It can also run off-the-grid thanks to solar panels and a built-in water tank.

The Bradford 26' Tiny House is based on a triple-axle trailer and measures 26 ft (7.9 m) long. Its exterior is finished in cedar siding, with corrugated metal accenting.

Visitors enter onto a raised platform over the wheel well. The living room is nearby and contains a sofa and an elevating bed that, much like the firm's Timberwolf 24' Tiny House, operates on an electric winch and is controlled with a switch. This will be used as the home's primary sleeping space. Behind the sofa and above the window is a projector that works with a pull-down screen in the kitchen.

A large counter and breakfast bar separates the living room and kitchen. This includes a stainless sink with butcher block insert, a small two-burner cooktop, a combi-steam convection oven, a range hood, and a built-in fridge that blends in with the cabinetry.

Next to the kitchen is a storage area that contains a utility cupboard and a washer/dryer. The bathroom is adjacent and has a flushing toilet, sink, and a jacuzzi-style jetted tub with an LED screen and music player.

The Bradford 26' Tiny House has one proper bedroom, which is a typical loft-style with a low ceiling and is reached by a storage-integrated staircase. It's also topped by a large skylight and has a storage area reached by a small sliding barn-style door.

The home gets power from a roof-based solar panel system that's hooked up to batteries stored in the bathroom closet. Water comes from a 60-gal (227-l) water tank stashed in another closet and heating comes from a mini-split. A ceiling fan is installed too.

The cost of the Bradford 26' Tiny House came in at roughly US$119,000, including the solar gear.

Source: Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses

Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
