Off-grid tiny house has some surprises inside

The recently-completed Bradford 26' Tiny House from Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses looks unassuming from the outside, but has some notable features inside. These include an elevating bed, a home projector, and a jacuzzi-style bathtub. It can also run off-the-grid thanks to solar panels and a built-in water tank.

The Bradford 26' Tiny House is based on a triple-axle trailer and measures 26 ft (7.9 m) long. Its exterior is finished in cedar siding, with corrugated metal accenting.

Visitors enter onto a raised platform over the wheel well. The living room is nearby and contains a sofa and an elevating bed that, much like the firm's Timberwolf 24' Tiny House , operates on an electric winch and is controlled with a switch. This will be used as the home's primary sleeping space. Behind the sofa and above the window is a projector that works with a pull-down screen in the kitchen.

View of the Bradford 26' Tiny House's living/sleeping area from the bedroom Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses

A large counter and breakfast bar separates the living room and kitchen. This includes a stainless sink with butcher block insert, a small two-burner cooktop, a combi-steam convection oven, a range hood, and a built-in fridge that blends in with the cabinetry.

Next to the kitchen is a storage area that contains a utility cupboard and a washer/dryer. The bathroom is adjacent and has a flushing toilet, sink, and a jacuzzi-style jetted tub with an LED screen and music player.

The Bradford 26' Tiny House has one proper bedroom, which is a typical loft-style with a low ceiling and is reached by a storage-integrated staircase. It's also topped by a large skylight and has a storage area reached by a small sliding barn-style door.

The Bradford 26' Tiny House has one proper bedroom, which is a typical loft-style with a low ceiling and is reached by a storage-integrated staircase

Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses

The home gets power from a roof-based solar panel system that's hooked up to batteries stored in the bathroom closet. Water comes from a 60-gal (227-l) water tank stashed in another closet and heating comes from a mini-split. A ceiling fan is installed too.

The cost of the Bradford 26' Tiny House came in at roughly US$119,000, including the solar gear.