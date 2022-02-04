© 2022 New Atlas
Old grain silo transformed into one-of-a-kind micro-house

By Adam Williams
February 04, 2022
Silo Living is envisioned as a simple shelter, rather than a full-time home
Silo Living measures a total height of 7 m (22 ft) and is accessed by steps
Silo Living is topped by a small hatch that serves as a lookout point
Silo Living designer Stella van Beers cut windows and doors into the old silo
Though it's very snug inside, Silo Living does feature a small bedroom area
Looking to the future, Silo Living designer Van Beers plans to convert more silos into micro-homes
Silo Living is envisioned as a simple shelter, rather than a full-time home
Silo Living's silo was sourced from a Dutch farm by designer Stella van Beers
We've previously reported on micro-houses that are based on everything from concrete piping to dumpsters. Now there's this charming example, which was made from an old grain silo by Netherlands-based Design Academy Eindhoven graduate Stella van Beers. Named Silo Living, its snug interior is split over two floors and squeezes in a small living area and a bedroom.

Silo Living came about when Van Beers contacted a local farmer who was selling a grain silo. After they'd had a chat, he liked her idea of turning it into a dwelling so much he decided to give it away for free.

The silo reaches a maximum height of 7 m (roughly 23 ft). It has been painted and had double doors cut into it and windows added. Another nice touch is a lookout point up top with a clear hatch. Access is gained by some external steps, and it's very compact inside. However, despite the lack of available floorspace, the first-floor living area does squeeze in some storage units, while a ladder leads up to the bedroom, which contains a 2 x 1.2 m (6.5 x 4 ft) bed.

Silo Living is definitely not intended as a permanent home – obviously, there's no running water, electricity, or even proper insulation, for example – but was instead built to meet Dutch planning laws for a "hiker's cabin," which means it can be legally occupied for multiple days at a time.

Silo Living was featured at Dutch Design Week 2021 as part of Design Academy Eindhoven's graduation show. Looking to the future, Van Beers next plans to take what she's learned from the creation of Silo Living to continue to develop silo-based micro-homes.

Source: Stella van Beers

