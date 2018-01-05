Here's one of the more unusual housing ideas we've come across in a while. The OPod Tube House, by James Law Cybertecture, is a micro house made from concrete water piping that measures just 2.5 m (8.2 ft) in diameter. Its snug interior features an apartment-style layout suitable for one or two people.







Resembling Mexico's Tubohotel, which we covered back in 2011, the OPod was designed with a view to mitigating Hong Kong's housing shortages, which have given rise to the area's infamous "coffin cubicles."

Access is gained by a glazed door and inside it comprises a total floorspace of just 100 sq ft (9.29 sq m). The photo above shows the living area, which includes a sofa bed, shelving, and storage space. A second section of concrete pipe is connected at the rear to provide a kitchenette and small bathroom with shower and toilet.

James Law Cybertecture envisions the OPod being installed in urban areas unsuitable for standard construction, such as narrow alleyways between buildings, for example. Multiple units could be stacked atop each other, with simple metal stairways providing access. The firm has made some mockups showing how such a development may take shape.

The South China Morning Post reports that each OPod will cost around US$15,000 (not including the cost of land, presumably) and be used to house people temporarily while they await larger longterm accommodation.