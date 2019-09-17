© 2019 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

French tiny house gives chef room to get creative in the kitchen

By Adam Williams
September 17, 2019
The Solaris tiny house has a spacious kitchen, by French tiny house standards
The Solaris tiny house has a spacious kitchen, by French tiny house standards
The Solaris tiny house has a small living area that includes a sofa
The Solaris tiny house has a small bathroom which includes a shower and toilet
The Solaris tiny house's kitchen includes an oven with a propane-powered four-burner stove
The Solaris tiny house's lofts are reached by a
Top-down view of the Solaris tiny house's kitchen
View from the kitchen of the Solaris tiny house
The Solaris tiny house's bedroom includes a double bed
The Solaris tiny house measures 6 m (19 ft) long
The Solaris tiny house includes a folding dining table
The Solaris tiny house is finished in cedar
The Solaris tiny house's bathroom includes a shower
The Solaris tiny house is based on a double-axle trailer
The Solaris tiny house has a spacious kitchen, by French tiny house standards
French tiny house firm Baluchon recently completed a new model named the Solaris. Despite its country's strict towing laws that require tiny houses to be small and light, the firm managed to shoehorn in a relatively spacious kitchen and dining room.

The Solaris tiny house is based on a double-axle trailer and measures 6 m (19 ft) long, with a wooden frame and cedar cladding. Insulation consists of cotton, linen, and hemp.

Visitors enter into the kitchen, which is well-proportioned by French tiny house standards and includes an oven with four-burner stove, fridge/freezer, sink, and a folding space-saving oak table. That said, it's still rather underwhelming compared to the larger tiny houses across the pond in North America, some of which boast additions like a dishwasher and washing machines.

The living room area lies nearby. This looks quite small and consists of a sofa with a large wardrobe used for storage. Further into the home is the bathroom, which is reached by sliding door. This contains a shower and toilet.

View from the kitchen of the Solaris tiny house
View from the kitchen of the Solaris tiny house

There's one bedroom in the Solaris, which is a typical tiny house style loft and has limited headroom. It's reached by removable wooden ladder and contains a double bed. However, there is also a secondary loft above the kitchen that's used for storage.

We've no word on the cost of the Solaris, though previous Baluchon models have come in at around €60,000 (roughly US$66,000).

Source: Baluchon [in French]

