© 2022 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Off-grid-capable Sunshine tiny house doesn't break the bank

By Adam Williams
September 16, 2022
Off-grid-capable Sunshine tiny house doesn't break the bank
The Sunshine tiny house starts at a relatively low price of €27,728 (roughly US$27,000), though this will rise considerably as options such as off-grid functionality are added
The Sunshine tiny house starts at a relatively low price of €27,728 (roughly US$27,000), though this will rise considerably as options such as off-grid functionality are added
View 10 Images
The Sunshine tiny house starts at a relatively low price of €27,728 (roughly US$27,000), though this will rise considerably as options such as off-grid functionality are added
1/10
The Sunshine tiny house starts at a relatively low price of €27,728 (roughly US$27,000), though this will rise considerably as options such as off-grid functionality are added
The Sunshine tiny house's interior is finished in spruce
2/10
The Sunshine tiny house's interior is finished in spruce
Visitors enter the Sunshine tiny house into the living room, which includes a sofa bed and some shelving. Heating and cooling comes from a small mini-split air-conditioning unit
3/10
Visitors enter the Sunshine tiny house into the living room, which includes a sofa bed and some shelving. Heating and cooling comes from a small mini-split air-conditioning unit
The Sunshine tiny house is 6.7 m (22 ft) in length and its interior measures 21 sq m (226 sq ft)
4/10
The Sunshine tiny house is 6.7 m (22 ft) in length and its interior measures 21 sq m (226 sq ft)
The Sunshine tiny house's kitchen includes a dining area for two people
5/10
The Sunshine tiny house's kitchen includes a dining area for two people
The Sunshine tiny house includes a storage-integrated staircase, which provides access to its only bedroom
6/10
The Sunshine tiny house includes a storage-integrated staircase, which provides access to its only bedroom
The Sunshine tiny house's kitchen includes an oven, sink, fridge, and (optionally) a dishwasher
7/10
The Sunshine tiny house's kitchen includes an oven, sink, fridge, and (optionally) a dishwasher
The Sunshine tiny house's bathroom includes a sink, shower, and toilet
8/10
The Sunshine tiny house's bathroom includes a sink, shower, and toilet
The Sunshine tiny house's toilet can be a composting, flushing, or incinerating model
9/10
The Sunshine tiny house's toilet can be a composting, flushing, or incinerating model
The Sunshine tiny house's bedroom is a typical loft-style tiny house bedroom with a low ceiling
10/10
The Sunshine tiny house's bedroom is a typical loft-style tiny house bedroom with a low ceiling
View gallery - 10 images

A lot of tiny houses take cues from Scandinavian design, but the Sunshine tiny house, by Sweden's Vagabond Haven, is one of the few models we've covered that actually hails from that part of the world. Featuring a compact, unfussy interior layout suitable for two, its options include off-the-grid functionality, and it starts at a relatively low price of €27,728 (roughly US$27,000).

The Sunshine measures 6.7 m (22 ft) in length and is based on a double-axle trailer. Its exterior design embraces traditional tiny house styling and is topped by a gable roof. Cladding options include spruce, cedar, and Shou Sugi Ban-treated wood, which is a traditional Japanese method that involves charring the wood to protect and preserve it.

Its interior measures 21 sq m (226 sq ft) and its simple layout helps it seem well-proportioned and quite light and airy inside. Visitors enter into the living room, which contains a sofa bed and some shelving. Nearby is the kitchen. This has a laminated oak countertop and a fridge, as well as a gas, induction or electric stove, a sink, and (optionally) a dishwasher. There's also some storage space installed.

The Sunshine tiny house is 6.7 m (22 ft) in length and its interior measures 21 sq m (226 sq ft)
The Sunshine tiny house is 6.7 m (22 ft) in length and its interior measures 21 sq m (226 sq ft)

The Sunshine's kitchen connects to the bathroom, which has a shower, storage space sink, and a choice of flushing , composting, or incinerating toilet.

The Sunshine has just one bedroom, though it can also optionally have a secondary storage loft installed. The sleeping area is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase and is a typical loft-style bedroom with a low ceiling and space for a double bed and a bedside table.

As standard, the tiny house runs from a RV-style hookup but it can be upgraded to run off-the-grid with a solar panel and battery setup, plus water tanks, though of course this will increase the cost significantly, as will the choices of materials and layout, plus taxes.

Indeed, the model pictured is currently up for sale for €60,900 ($60,000), which is still relatively affordable for a modern tiny house. It's available in Europe, though Vagabond Haven is open to shipping farther afield.

Source: Vagabond Haven

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionMicro-HouseTiny FootprintHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!