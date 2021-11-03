Off-grid tiny house boosts living space with elevating bed

How do you squeeze a bedroom into a compact tiny house with a length of just 6 m (19.6 ft), while still maintaining a well-proportioned living space? It's an issue a lot of tiny house firms struggle with, but for its Te Whare Nukunuku Tiny House, Build Tiny chose to not to bother with a bedroom at all, and instead equipped the off-grid dwelling with a neat space-saving elevating bed.

The Te Whare Nukunuku Tiny House was commissioned by a New Zealand couple with jobs that require them to travel all over the country, so their new tiny house will serve as comfortable accommodation, wherever their jobs take them. When it's not being used for work, they plan to enjoy it as a vacation home.

The Te Whare Nukunuku Tiny House's elevating bed is stowed away near the ceiling when not in use Build Tiny

The tiny house is finished in vinyl and is based on a double-axle trailer. Its exterior looks a lot like previous Build Tiny models and is quite unassuming. Visitors enter through large glass double doors, and the interior layout is all arranged on one floor. The decor is simple and finished in plywood, and it looks clean and light-filled inside thanks to the generous glazing inside.

The living room offers a lot of flexibility. It features a storage-integrated sofa bed that also has an attachable table. Above this rests the elevating bed itself, which is similar to previous models we've seen. A hand crank operates a pulley system and the bed is secured into place with retractable supports.

When not in use, the bed is stowed near the ceiling, then it's lowered when it's time to hit the hay. It's a nice feature and means that no floorspace is wasted on a bulky storage-integrated staircase or a ladder, though of course it also doesn't offer the privacy of a proper tiny house loft bedroom.

The Te Whare Nukunuku Tiny House's kitchen includes a fridge/freezer, microwave, and a dishwasher Build Tiny

Next to the living area is the kitchen, which is quite well-stocked for such a compact tiny house model. As well as the basics like a sink, fridge/freezer, two-burner propane-powered stove, and microwave, this space also boasts a dishwasher, plus there's a drop-down table. The kitchen connects to a bathroom with a composting toilet, sink, shower, and some additional storage space (there's also a small storage nook above the bathroom).

The Te Whare Nukunuku Tiny House features a full off-the-grid solar panel and battery setup, and can also run from a standard RV-style hookup. It was delivered as a turnkey build, with the furniture installed, but we've no word on the price of this custom build.

Source: Build Tiny