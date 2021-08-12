© 2021 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Compact tiny house links its lofts and opens up to the outside

By Adam Williams
August 12, 2021
Compact tiny house links its l...
The Rourou Iti's double doors really open up the living room
The Rourou Iti's double doors really open up the living room
The Rourou Iti is based on a double axle trailer and measures a total length of 8 m (26 ft)
The Rourou Iti is based on a double axle trailer and measures a total length of 8 m (26 ft)
The Rourou Iti's exterior is finished in vinyl
The Rourou Iti's double doors really open up the living room
The Rourou Iti's double doors really open up the living room
The Rourou Iti's kitchen area includes a breakfast bar for two
The Rourou Iti's kitchen area includes a breakfast bar for two
Visitors enter into the Rourou Iti's living room area, which contains a sofa
Visitors enter into the Rourou Iti's living room area, which contains a sofa
The Rourou Iti's bathroom includes a sink, shower, composting toilet, and a washer/dryer
The Rourou Iti's bathroom includes a sink, shower, composting toilet, and a washer/dryer
The Rourou Iti's upstairs area is reached by storage-integrated steps
The Rourou Iti's upstairs area is reached by storage-integrated steps
The Rourou Iti's interior decor is simple and clean, flattering the compact floorspace
The Rourou Iti's interior decor is simple and clean, flattering the compact floorspace
The Rourou Iti contains two bedrooms upstairs, both of which are typical tiny house-style loft bedrooms with low ceilings
The Rourou Iti contains two bedrooms upstairs, both of which are typical tiny house-style loft bedrooms with low ceilings
One of the Rourou Iti's bedrooms contains a single bed and is used as an office space. It has a storage area and a desk
One of the Rourou Iti's bedrooms contains a single bed and is used as an office space. It has a storage area and a desk
The Rourou Iti's bedroom/office contains a removable floor section to allow the owner to sit more comfortably
The Rourou Iti's bedroom/office contains a removable floor section to allow the owner to sit more comfortably
Closeup shot of the Rourou Iti's bedroom/office removable floor section
Closeup shot of the Rourou Iti's bedroom/office removable floor section
The Rourou Iti's bedrooms are connected by a small gangway, making it more convenient to move between the two
The Rourou Iti's bedrooms are connected by a small gangway, making it more convenient to move between the two
The Rourou Iti's master bedroom includes a double bed
The Rourou Iti's master bedroom includes a double bed
The Rourou Iti's master bedroom includes some storage space
The Rourou Iti's master bedroom includes some storage space
Kiwi firm Build Tiny's latest model is named the Rourou Iti. The compact but cleverly designed tiny house is arranged around a living area that opens up to the outside with large glazed doors, while upstairs lies a master bedroom and a secondary bedroom/home office that are linked by a gangway for easy movement.

The Rourou Iti is based on a double-axle trailer and has a total length of 8 m (26 ft), so is pretty small compared to most North American tiny houses we cover nowadays (the Denali XL Bunkhouse, for example, measures 12.6 m/41.4 ft). It's clad in vinyl, while the interior is finished in lightweight poplar core plywood – it has a simple, unfussy decor that flatters the small space.

Visitors enter into a snug living room, which is furnished with a sofa. Nearby is a U-shaped kitchen, that contains a breakfast bar for two, a microwave, a four-burner propane-powered stove, an oven, a sink, cabinetry, and space for a fridge/freezer to be installed. Over on the opposite side of the tiny house is the bathroom. Here Build Tiny has shoehorned in a shower, sink, and composting toilet, as well as a washer/dryer and laundry area.

Visitors enter into the Rourou Iti's living room area, which contains a sofa
Visitors enter into the Rourou Iti's living room area, which contains a sofa

Storage-integrated steps provide access to the gangway, which has a bedroom on each side. This design makes moving between them much easier than in most tiny houses, which would usually require climbing up and down a pair of ladders or staircases.

Both bedrooms are typical loft-style bedrooms with low ceilings. The master bedroom contains a double bed and some cabinetry. The other is a bit more interesting, as it contains a single bed and doubles as a home office. It also has a removable floor section that allows the occupant to sit at a desk with their legs dangling underneath. It's certainly not as ergonomic as a real office chair and desk setup, but beats sitting cross-legged on the floor.

The Rourou Iti contains two bedrooms upstairs, both of which are typical tiny house-style loft bedrooms with low ceilings
The Rourou Iti contains two bedrooms upstairs, both of which are typical tiny house-style loft bedrooms with low ceilings

The Rourou Iti was delivered as a turnkey build, ready to move in. It gets power from a RV-style hookup, but is wired ready for a future solar power installation. We've no word on the price of this one, but the somewhat similar Tiny Tāwharau fetched NZD 145,000 (roughly US$93,000).

Source: Build Tiny

Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

