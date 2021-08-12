Compact tiny house links its lofts and opens up to the outside

Kiwi firm Build Tiny's latest model is named the Rourou Iti. The compact but cleverly designed tiny house is arranged around a living area that opens up to the outside with large glazed doors, while upstairs lies a master bedroom and a secondary bedroom/home office that are linked by a gangway for easy movement.

The Rourou Iti is based on a double-axle trailer and has a total length of 8 m (26 ft), so is pretty small compared to most North American tiny houses we cover nowadays (the Denali XL Bunkhouse, for example, measures 12.6 m/41.4 ft). It's clad in vinyl, while the interior is finished in lightweight poplar core plywood – it has a simple, unfussy decor that flatters the small space.

Visitors enter into a snug living room, which is furnished with a sofa. Nearby is a U-shaped kitchen, that contains a breakfast bar for two, a microwave, a four-burner propane-powered stove, an oven, a sink, cabinetry, and space for a fridge/freezer to be installed. Over on the opposite side of the tiny house is the bathroom. Here Build Tiny has shoehorned in a shower, sink, and composting toilet, as well as a washer/dryer and laundry area.

Visitors enter into the Rourou Iti's living room area, which contains a sofa Build Tiny

Storage-integrated steps provide access to the gangway, which has a bedroom on each side. This design makes moving between them much easier than in most tiny houses, which would usually require climbing up and down a pair of ladders or staircases.

Both bedrooms are typical loft-style bedrooms with low ceilings. The master bedroom contains a double bed and some cabinetry. The other is a bit more interesting, as it contains a single bed and doubles as a home office. It also has a removable floor section that allows the occupant to sit at a desk with their legs dangling underneath. It's certainly not as ergonomic as a real office chair and desk setup, but beats sitting cross-legged on the floor.

The Rourou Iti contains two bedrooms upstairs, both of which are typical tiny house-style loft bedrooms with low ceilings Build Tiny

The Rourou Iti was delivered as a turnkey build, ready to move in. It gets power from a RV-style hookup, but is wired ready for a future solar power installation. We've no word on the price of this one, but the somewhat similar Tiny Tāwharau fetched NZD 145,000 (roughly US$93,000).

Source: Build Tiny