Prefabricated house on wheels accommodates a family of six

Spanish architectural studio In Tenta has launched a prefabricated tiny house that can accommodate a family of six. With most tiny homes being designed for a couple or a maximum of four guests, it's great to see a clever design that can comfortably house six people. Dubbed Tenzo, the three-bedroom, two bathroom home measures 40 sq m (430.5 sq ft) and comes on wheels, so it can be placed in almost any location, without impacting the environment too much.

Prefabricated off site, the Tenzo home measures 9.75 m long by 4.10 m wide (32 ft x 13.45 ft) and boasts space-saving interior floor-plan that revolves around the internal living and dining area. Elevated above the ground to minimize its impact on the site, the timber-clad mobile home is delivered on site and ready-for-use.

The Tenzo interior design integrates the use of sliding doors to maximize space, while squeezing in three-bedrooms that are comfortable, spacious and private. The home features a central fully-equipped kitchen; open living space; two compact bathrooms (both with a shower and toilet); double master bedroom with panoramic views; second bedroom with twin single beds, third bedroom with bunk beds, plus large floor-ceiling glazed doors that open out onto an extra-large outdoor wooden terrace.

Additional space-saving interior elements include the built-in sofa bench that is integrated with the dinning table and built-in L-shaped sofa in the lounge area, both featuring hidden storage compartments beneath the seating. Two of the bedrooms come equipped with built-in wardrobes and storage space. The shared bathroom is cleverly hidden behind the kitchen cabinetry, while the second bathroom is tucked away nicely behind the master bedroom's wardrobe, providing a private en-suite.

The living room and master bedroom doors all open outwards, to extend the home to the outdoors. The large exterior terrace features planter boxes and sunshade sails, allowing occupants to enjoy extensive time outside. Furthermore, the sliding kitchen window opens up to adjoin the kitchen counter-top with an outdoor bar, offering a great addition for outdoor entertaining and dining.

The Tenzo mobile home is also available in a smaller 35-sq-m (377-sq-ft) version, which accommodates a family of four. This version boasts most of the same features as the larger model by retaining two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additional features include a larger L-shaped kitchen and spare bedding for one extra guest.

Currently the Tenzo home is being marketed for holiday rental use and is only available in Europe with a minimum purchase of eight units. The final price is yet to be released.

