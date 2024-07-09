© 2024 New Atlas
Cork-clad tiny house takes inspired approach to maximizing space

By Adam Williams
July 09, 2024
Cork-clad tiny house takes inspired approach to maximizing space
The Terra m2_Tiny House on Wheels is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 5 m (16.4 ft)
The Terra m2_Tiny House on Wheels is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 5 m (16.4 ft)
The Terra m2_Tiny House on Wheels has a small rooftop terrace area
The Terra m2_Tiny House on Wheels has a small rooftop terrace area
The Terra m2_Tiny House on Wheels is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 5 m (16.4 ft)
The Terra m2_Tiny House on Wheels is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 5 m (16.4 ft)
The Terra m2_Tiny House on Wheels is partially clad in cork
The Terra m2_Tiny House on Wheels is partially clad in cork
The Terra m2_Tiny House on Wheels is located on a rural spot in Portugal's Alentejo area
The Terra m2_Tiny House on Wheels is located on a rural spot in Portugal's Alentejo area
The Terra m2_Tiny House on Wheels includes a deck area that expands living space
The Terra m2_Tiny House on Wheels includes a deck area that expands living space
The Terra m2_Tiny House on Wheels' interior is finished in wood and it features lots of natural light thanks to its generous glazing
The Terra m2_Tiny House on Wheels' interior is finished in wood and it features lots of natural light thanks to its generous glazing
The Terra m2_Tiny House on Wheels' bedroom area includes some storage space and a double bed
The Terra m2_Tiny House on Wheels' bedroom area includes some storage space and a double bed
The Terra m2_Tiny House on Wheels' secondary entrance from its bathroom opens onto its deck area
The Terra m2_Tiny House on Wheels' secondary entrance from its bathroom opens onto its deck area
The Terra m2_Tiny House on Wheels' kitchen is small and simple and contains a sink and cabinetry
The Terra m2_Tiny House on Wheels' kitchen is small and simple and contains a sink and cabinetry
The Terra m2_Tiny House on Wheels' storage-integrated steps lead up to its rooftop terrace area
The Terra m2_Tiny House on Wheels' storage-integrated steps lead up to its rooftop terrace area
Portuguese woodworking specialist MadeiGuincho has followed up its impressive Terra m1 with another striking tiny house in the same vein. The Terra m2_Tiny House on Wheels features an unusual interior layout spread over three levels that maximizes available space, and is topped by a small rooftop terrace area.

The Terra m2_Tiny House on Wheels is the second of three tiny homes produced by MadeiGuincho for Portugal's Alentejo area and, like its predecessor, is intended for couples and individuals to use for short vacations. It's based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 5 m (16.4 ft). It's finished in wood and cork, which can be produced sustainably and offers good insulation (Portugal is also the world's largest producer of cork).

As mentioned, the interior layout is split over three levels. The main entrance opens onto a small and simple kitchen with a sink, cabinetry and – we assume – some appliances stowed away. Some steps up from here provide access up to the living area, which includes seating. Back in the kitchen, some other steps downwards access the bedroom, which consists of a double bed and some storage.

As with other MadeiGuincho models, the interior finish is rustic and pleasant and shows off the beauty of wood. The tiny house is also filled with natural light throughout, thanks to its generous glazing.

The Terra m2_Tiny House on Wheels' storage-integrated steps lead up to its rooftop terrace area

Elsewhere on the kitchen level lies the bathroom, which contains a toilet and shower, plus this connects to a second door that provides direct access to a deck outside that expands living space a little.

Additionally, the Terra m2_Tiny House on Wheels also has some storage-integrated stairs in the living room are which lead up to a skylight and a rooftop terrace area offering superb views of the local area.

Source: MadeiGuincho

