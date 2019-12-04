Winter-ready tiny house trades freedom to roam for more living space

Canadian firm Minimaliste recently completed another of its cold weather-ready tiny houses. Named the Thuya, the towable home is an extra-wide model, which means it offers a relatively spacious interior, but at the expense of requiring a permit to tow it on the road.

The Thuya is based on a triple-axle trailer and finished in cedar, both left natural and treated using the Japanese Shou Sugi Ban method of charring wood to protect and preserve it. It was built using SIPs (structural insulated panels) and has a high level of airtightness, meaning it requires little energy to maintain a steady interior temperature.

The home measures 30 ft (9.1 m) long and 10.5 ft (3.2 m) wide, which is over the standard towing width of 8.5 ft (2.5 m) and is why it requires a permit.

The Thuya's living room includes a large L-shaped sofa bed Minimaliste

Visitors to the 315 sq ft (29 sq m) home enter into the living room, which is dominated by a large L-shaped sofa bed that faces the wall, where a TV will be installed. The sofa is flanked by large windows and there's also a mini-split air-conditioning unit installed that serves as the home's primary heating system.

The kitchen is nearby. This has a relatively large countertop with two-person breakfast bar, a fridge/freezer, oven (the owners will install their own cooktop), and a sink. There's quite a bit of storage space available too.

A sliding door connects the kitchen to the bathroom, which contains a separate washing machine and dryer, a flushing toilet, shower, and a sink.

The interior of the Thuya measures 315 sq ft (29 sq m)

Minimaliste

There's just one bedroom in the Thuya and it's reached by the ubiquitous storage-integrated staircase, which sports oak steps and handrail. The bedroom itself is a standard tiny house-style loft bedroom with a low ceiling and has enough space for a king-sized bed, plus some storage units. It also has two windows, one of which is operable and meant to be used as an emergency exit.

The Thuya cost CAD 118,500 (roughly US$90,000) and has been delivered to a couple living on an island off the coast of British Columbia, Canada.