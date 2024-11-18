Small and simple tiny house doesn't break the bank

With its length of 4.8 m (15 ft) and its simple, space-saving layout, the 4800L Compact tiny house could be a good fit for those looking for a weekender or guest house. It's also relatively affordable and starts at just AUD$48,000 (roughly US$31,000).

The 4800L Compact is designed by Australia's Tiny Build – not to be confused with New Zealand firm Build Tiny. It's based on a double-axle trailer and has a utilitarian vinyl exterior and gable roof. It also has a road-ready width of 2.4 m (7.10 ft), with a height of 4.3 m (14 ft), so would make a good candidate for regular towing.

While it's not the smallest tiny house we've seen, the 4800L Compact is definitely on the small side compared to most models around nowadays, and both the Urban Park Studio and Leïla's tiny house are larger, for example.

Its entrance opens onto the living room, which contains a sofa bed for guests and generous glazing that helps the room look larger than it is. Nearby is a very compact kitchen which includes a two-burner propane-powered stove, plus a sink, microwave, and cabinetry, as well as space for a fridge.

The 4800L Compact's kitchen includes a sink, two-burner propane-powered stove, and a microwave, plus cabinetry Tiny Build

The kitchen connects, via sliding door, to the bathroom. Tiny Build has managed to squeeze in a vanity sink, flushing toilet and a shower in here.

There is just one bedroom in the 4800L Compact, as you'd expect given its size. This is a loft type space situated above the kitchen and bathroom that's reached by removable ladder. It features a low ceiling and space for a double bed.

As mentioned, the 4800L Compact starts at AUD$48,000 (US$31,000), which includes insulation, wiring, etc, however the furniture shown could raise the price significantly.

Source: Tiny Build