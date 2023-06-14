Two-story tiny house pushes the boundaries of tiny living

Tiny house designs are renowned for their ability to maximize the use of limited space. German builder Vagabundo has taken this concept to new heights with the Vagabundo Flex, a two-story tiny house that can expand over two levels thanks to an automated lifting roof system, which adds to the comfort and convenience of this remarkable dwelling.

The Vagabundo Flex tiny home is constructed on a sturdy steel platform and built with timber framing; wood fiber insulation; double-glazed wood-aluminum windows with laminated safety glass; and three-layer fir wood for the interior paneling.

Its innovative design allows the roof to rise to an impressive height of 20.3 ft (6.2 m), thereby creating a spacious interior area of 300 sq ft (28 sq m). Unlike other lifting systems, Vagabundo's solution is designed in such a way that the bulky elements do not disrupt the aesthetic of the home. Instead, they are cleverly hidden in the corners and tucked away in cupboards. Additionally, the oak pillars installed upstairs provide safety redundancy.

The mechanical lifting system is a game-changer in the tiny house industry



Vagabundo

The interior exudes modern style and comfort, complete with all essential amenities, extra-large panoramic windows, and timber furnishings. The ground floor features an open plan living area with three folding doors that open up to the outdoor terrace; a lounge area with a panoramic window; a combination of underfloor heating and optional wood stove with external air supply; a spacious modern kitchen; and a bathroom with shower and incineration toilet. The second floor boasts expansive bedroom space with porthole window, and is further accentuated by an additional nook, perfect for working remotely.

Timber and glass: the tiny home boasts Scandinavian sensibilities

Vagabundo

This model is available in three distinct installation configurations. The first option is to keep the house on wheels by mounting on a trailer. The second option involves resting the Vagabundo Flex on sturdy supports, which offers additional storage space underneath the house and also provides an opportunity for a raised deck. The third option is to utilize a crane to place the tiny house directly onto a prepared foundation.

If lowering the upper section transport the tiny house to a new location on its own trailer or onto a flatbed truck, all furniture on the second story needs to be removed and stowed below during transit or transferred to a separate vehicle. It's also worth noting that the Vagabundo Flex currently does not have safety railings on the stairs or upper level, creating potential safety issues for user. However, the designers have confirmed that such things are in the works.

The Vagabundo Flex is available for purchase in Germany and within Europe, with prices starting from €179,987 (about US$195,500).

Source: Vagabundo via Tiny House Blog