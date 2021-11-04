© 2021 New Atlas
Nameless off-grid tiny house harks back to smaller and simpler times

By Adam Williams
November 04, 2021
The tiny house is up for sale for $49,999
Generous glazing ensures plenty of daylight inside the tiny house
The tiny house measures 20 ft (6 m) in length
The tiny house is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in black steel
The tiny house is heated with a Dickson propane-powered heater
The bedroom is a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with a low ceiling
The tiny house has a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with a low ceiling and enough space for a double bed
The kitchen is small and includes a propane-powered two-burner stove
The kitchen includes some storage space and connects to the bathroom
The kitchen includes some storage space and connects to the bathroom
Visitors enter the tiny house through a large sliding glass door
The tiny house's interior measures 209 sq ft (19.4 sq m), much of which is taken up by the living room
A lot of North American tiny houses are huge luxurious models that offer many of the comforts of a traditional house. However, this unnamed off-grid tiny house by New Mexico's We Shelter People harkens back to the tiny house movement's roots by keeping things small and simple – and relatively affordable too.

The tiny house is based on a double-axle trailer that has a length of 20 ft (6 m). It's topped by a gabled roof that lends it a slightly traditional look, even with its black painted steel finish. Generous glazing ensures that the interior is filled with daylight.

Access to the tiny house is gained by a large sliding glass door that really opens it up to the outside and its interior measures 209 sq ft (19.4 sq m), much of which is taken up by a relatively large living room. The decor is nice and clean and simple – indeed, there's not a whole lot going on in there at the moment since the home is unfurnished, though it does include a Dickinson propane heater (a marine heater popular in the tiny house scene) that should be sufficient to keep the small space warm in the winter. There's also some storage space.

The kitchen is nearby. This is quite small and simple, and contains a two-burner propane-powered stove, a fridge/freezer, a sink, plus cabinetry and some extra storage space. The kitchen connects, via sliding pocket door, to a snug bathroom that has a shower, sink, and a Nature's Head composting toilet.

There's just one bedroom in the tiny house, which is a typical tiny house loft-style sleeping space with a low ceiling. It's reached by a storage-integrated staircase.

The tiny house is configured ready for both life on the road and safely parked up in an RV park. It gets power and water either from a standard RV-style hookup or from the installed solar system, which consists of two 12-volt batteries and four 310-watt solar panels. It also has a 40 gallon (151 liter) water tank.

The tiny house is up for sale for US$49,999. To the firm's credit, it breaks down all the materials used and their cost in detail on its construction notes, which are well worth a read.

Source: We Shelter People

