Tiny Houses

Weekender tiny house is designed for a good time, not a long time

By Adam Williams
November 01, 2025
The Weekender, by Nordic & Spruce, is a two-person tiny house that starts at a relatively low US$55,000 and comes with lots of options
The Weekender is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 24 ft (7.3 m) as standard
The Weekender's exterior is clad in metal with a black or white finish, plus wood accenting
The Weekender includes generous glazing and has optional skylights
The Weekender's interior is arranged around a 241 sq ft (22.4 sq m) single-floor layout
The Weekender comes with a small kitchen as standard, though it can be upgraded to a larger version
The Weekender has optional bench seating with integrated storage
The Weekender, shown with its double bed configuration and suspended fireplace
The Weekender, shown with its double bed and bunk configuration
The Weekender's bathroom includes a sink, shower, and a choice of composting, incinerating, or flushing toilet
As its name suggests, the Weekender isn't really intended for full-time living. However, the compact tiny house offers a well-designed, light-filled interior that's well-suited to regular travel and short stays.

As standard, the Weekender, by Nordic & Spruce, is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 24 ft (7.3 m), making it larger than Nordic & Spruce's Overnighter, though smaller than its Homesteader. It's also on the smaller side for a typical North American tiny house.

The exterior is clad in metal, with a black or white finish, and wooden accenting. It also features generous glazing, with skylights optionally available, while the interior is decked out in a choice of bleached pine or plywood.

The tiny house has a single-floor layout that measures 241 sq ft (22.4 sq m), with its single glazed door opening onto the kitchen. It includes a half-kitchen as shown, with a sink and an induction cooktop. However, this can be upgraded to a full-size unit at extra cost, which offers more space for appliances and cabinetry. Next to this area either a dining table and chairs or a bench seat with integrated storage can be installed.

The Weekender's interior is arranged around a 241 sq ft (22.4 sq m) single-floor layout

The Weekender's bedroom is situated to one side of the kitchen and has a double bed. Alternatively, it can also be upgraded with a mezzanine bunk bed, as shown in the photo above.

Over on the other side of the kitchen is the bathroom. This has a shower, a sink, and a choice of composting, flushing, or incinerating toilet. There's also a small storage loft space above the bathroom itself.

The Weekender starts at a relatively low US$55,000 and can be configured with lots of options, such as appliances, a fireplace, and a mini-split air-conditioning unit. Additionally, its length can be increased up to a maximum of 34 ft (10 m).

Source: Nordic & Spruce

