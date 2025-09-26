Two-person Overnighter goes all in on travel-friendly tiny living

As its name suggests, the Overnighter isn't designed for large families or full-time living. Instead, it offers an affordable and attractive tiny house that's a good fit for regular travel, featuring an open and light-filled layout.

The Overnighter, by Nordic & Spruce, is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 18 ft (5.5 m) as standard, making it even smaller than European models like the Capucine, so it should be relatively easy to tow compared to some of the larger North American models on the market nowadays.

Its exterior is clad in wood and metal, with generous glazing, including optional skylights, while the interior is finished in pine.

The home is arranged around an open single-floor layout, with its glazed door opening onto the kitchen. This consists of either a half-kitchen as shown in the photos or a full kitchen, with more cabinetry. Either way, you get a sink, an induction cooktop, and space for more appliances. Next to the kitchen is a bench seat which serves as the living room sofa.

The Overnighter's sleeping area includes a large window and a double bed, plus some storage space underneath. The single-floor design also means that there's plenty of headroom here too.

Over on the opposite side of the home to the snooze space is the bath, which is a nice feature to have in any tiny house, let alone one this small. It offers no privacy from the main living area, though an adjacent enclosed bathroom does, and contains a flushing toilet and a sink.

The Overnighter starts at US$60,000, which is relatively affordable for a professionally built US tiny house. It comes with lots of options, including the choice of materials. Additionally, its length can be increased up to a maximum of 34 ft (10 m), for those who like the basic design but require more living space.

Source: Nordic & Spruce