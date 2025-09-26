© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Two-person Overnighter goes all in on travel-friendly tiny living

By Adam Williams
September 25, 2025
Two-person Overnighter goes all in on travel-friendly tiny living
The Overnighter is a compact two-person tiny house that starts at just US$60,000
The Overnighter is a compact two-person tiny house that starts at just US$60,000
View 8 Images
The Overnighter is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 18 ft (5.5 m) as standard, though is also available in larger configurations
1/8
The Overnighter is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 18 ft (5.5 m) as standard, though is also available in larger configurations
The Overnighter is a compact two-person tiny house that starts at just US$60,000
2/8
The Overnighter is a compact two-person tiny house that starts at just US$60,000
The Overnighter features an open layout, which is arranged on one floor
3/8
The Overnighter features an open layout, which is arranged on one floor
The Overnighter's sleeping area has lots of glazing and includes a double bed
4/8
The Overnighter's sleeping area has lots of glazing and includes a double bed
The Overnighter's bathtub is in the main living area, though the bathroom proper (not pictured) is private and includes a sink and toilet
5/8
The Overnighter's bathtub is in the main living area, though the bathroom proper (not pictured) is private and includes a sink and toilet
The Overnighter's kitchen is simple and includes a sink and an induction cooktop, plus an optional seating area to the side
6/8
The Overnighter's kitchen is simple and includes a sink and an induction cooktop, plus an optional seating area to the side
The Overnighter's kitchen can also include additional cabinetry
7/8
The Overnighter's kitchen can also include additional cabinetry
The Overnighter's bedroom includes a small bedside table
8/8
The Overnighter's bedroom includes a small bedside table
View gallery - 8 images

As its name suggests, the Overnighter isn't designed for large families or full-time living. Instead, it offers an affordable and attractive tiny house that's a good fit for regular travel, featuring an open and light-filled layout.

The Overnighter, by Nordic & Spruce, is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 18 ft (5.5 m) as standard, making it even smaller than European models like the Capucine, so it should be relatively easy to tow compared to some of the larger North American models on the market nowadays.

Its exterior is clad in wood and metal, with generous glazing, including optional skylights, while the interior is finished in pine.

The home is arranged around an open single-floor layout, with its glazed door opening onto the kitchen. This consists of either a half-kitchen as shown in the photos or a full kitchen, with more cabinetry. Either way, you get a sink, an induction cooktop, and space for more appliances. Next to the kitchen is a bench seat which serves as the living room sofa.

The Overnighter features an open layout, which is arranged on one floor
The Overnighter features an open layout, which is arranged on one floor

The Overnighter's sleeping area includes a large window and a double bed, plus some storage space underneath. The single-floor design also means that there's plenty of headroom here too.

Over on the opposite side of the home to the snooze space is the bath, which is a nice feature to have in any tiny house, let alone one this small. It offers no privacy from the main living area, though an adjacent enclosed bathroom does, and contains a flushing toilet and a sink.

The Overnighter starts at US$60,000, which is relatively affordable for a professionally built US tiny house. It comes with lots of options, including the choice of materials. Additionally, its length can be increased up to a maximum of 34 ft (10 m), for those who like the basic design but require more living space.

Source: Nordic & Spruce

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

Tiny HousesTiny FootprintBuilding and ConstructionHouseMicro-HouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!