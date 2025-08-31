© 2025 New Atlas
Single-level tiny house designed with longterm comfort in mind

By Adam Williams
August 31, 2025
The Capucine is a two-person tiny house that features a single-floor layout well-suited to retirees and anyone else looking to avoid stairs
The Capucine is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 7.2 m (23.7 ft)
The Capucine is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 7.2 m (23.7 ft)
The Capucine's interior is arranged around a central living area with a kitchen and living room
The Capucine's interior is arranged around a central living area with a kitchen and living room
The Capucine's bedroom includes a double bed and a netted storage loft
The Capucine's bedroom includes a double bed and a netted storage loft
The Capucine's kitchen has a sink, an induction cooktop, and a small fridge
The Capucine's kitchen has a sink, an induction cooktop, and a small fridge
The Capucine's bedroom includes a double bed with integrated storage space
The Capucine's bedroom includes a double bed with integrated storage space
The Capucine's living area includes a couple of armchairs
The Capucine's living area includes a couple of armchairs
The Capucine's interior measures 17 sq m (182 sq ft)
The Capucine's interior measures 17 sq m (182 sq ft)
The Capucine's bathroom is small and includes a shower, sink, and a toilet
The Capucine's bathroom is small and includes a shower, sink, and a toilet
The Capucine tiny house, by Quadrapol, is a two-person tiny house for people who don't like to climb. While many tiny houses rely on loft bedrooms and ladders, the compact dwelling arranges everything on one floor, making it well-suited to those looking to age in place or who just don't want to deal with the hassle of stairs.

The Capucine is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 7.2 m (23.7 ft), which is significantly larger than Quadrapol's Nid and Hirondelle models, though still small compared to many North American models, such as the Tellico, for example.

Its exterior is clad in spruce, with a steel roof, while the interior is finished in spruce panelling. It also has lots of glazing, helping fill the home with natural light.

The center of the tiny house is taken up by a combined living room and kitchen. The kitchen itself is quite small and simple, and has an induction cooktop, a small fridge, a sink, cabinetry and shelving. Nearby is a dining table that seats two, as well as a pair of chairs and a coffee table. The Capucine's bathroom is accessed via a sliding door from the kitchen area and looks quite compact. It contains a shower, a small sink, and a toilet.

Over on the opposite side of the Capucine's living area to the bathroom is its bedroom. This is also accessed by a sliding door.

Thanks to the tiny house's single-floor layout, the Capucine's bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright and it includes a double bed with some integrated storage space. The room also has a netted storage loft.

The Capucine is up for sale for €59,200 (roughly US$69,000), however there are several optional upgrades available, including a solar panel power setup and rainwater collection for off-grid use, a wood-burning stove, and furnishings and colors.

Source: Quadrapol

