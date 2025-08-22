Affordable micro-house strips small living down to the bare essentials

Though a growing number of tiny houses nowadays aim to offer full-time residences for families, the Nid focuses on the basics. It provides a simple home for one or two people that consists of just two rooms and is best suited to short stays or for those serious about embracing the small-living lifestyle.

The Nid (which translates from French as the Nest) is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 5.5 m (18 ft), making it one of the smaller tiny houses around, albeit not the smallest we've seen. Designer Quadrapol offers it in three versions: the Campagne, which is envisioned as an extra bedroom, the Confort, which adds a bathroom, and the Luxe, which also includes a kitchen. The model pictured is the Luxe.

The Nid Luxe is finished in treated pine and topped with a steel roof. It has generous glazing and a single entrance, which opens into the kitchen. This is deliberately simple, reflecting the tiny home's intended use as a weekender, rather than a full-time residence. It contains an induction cooktop, a hidden fridge, a sink, and some cabinetry.

Nearby is a small dining table that seats two, plus a small netted storage loft above the kitchen area.

The Nid Luxe's kitchen is simple, reflecting its intended use as a vacation home Quadrapol

Much of the remaining floorspace on this single-story house is taken up by its open living room, which contains a daybed that sleeps two and includes integrated storage space. A large window nearby helps fill the interior with natural light, and a radiator is also installed for warmth.

Elsewhere in this tiny house, on the opposite side of the kitchen to the living room, lies the bathroom. Accessed via sliding door, it's quite compact and includes a shower, sink, and toilet.

The Nid Luxe model shown starts at €37,500 (roughly US$44,000) and it's available throughout Europe, though we've no word on any potential delivery costs. The home can also optionally be upgraded to run fully off-the-grid with a solar panel setup and water tanks.

Source: Quadrapol