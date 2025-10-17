Homesteader tiny house delivers full-time small living for under $100k

Serving as a bigger brother to Nordic & Spruce's weekender model, the Overnighter, the Homesteader is a tiny house that's well-suited to full-time living for a couple or small family. Measuring 272 sq ft (25 sq m), it features a spacious and light-filled interior layout that can be configured with lots of options.

The Homesteader is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 34 ft (10 m), which is around average for a North American tiny house nowadays, though significantly larger than most European models. It's clad in sleek black steel siding, with cedar accenting, while the interior is finished in whitewashed pine paneling.

The home is arranged around an open single-floor layout, with its glazed door opening onto the kitchen. This is more spacious than the Overnighter model and includes a sink, an induction cooktop, and space for more appliances to be installed, along with cabinetry and a breakfast bar-style seating area for two people.

The living room is nearby and can be outfitted with a large sofa, or a daybed – or alternatively serve as a secondary bedroom with a double bed or bunks, depending on requirements. A small wood-burning stove can also be installed for warmth and the room is framed by generous glazing, which can include optional skylights.

Over on the opposite side of the kitchen to the living room/bedroom is the bathroom. It's accessed by sliding door and contains a shower and a sink, plus a choice of flushing, composting or incinerating toilet.

Another sliding door in the bathroom leads to the Homesteader's main bedroom. This has a double bed, and, thanks to the single-floor layout, it has ample headroom to stand upright.

The Homesteader is currently on the market from US$78,000. It comes with lots of options alongside those mentioned, such as the choice of materials used and an off-grid setup.

Source: Nordic & Spruce