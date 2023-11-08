© 2023 New Atlas
Tiny treehouses offer space-saving luxury among the treetops

By Adam Williams
November 08, 2023
The Woodnest Mountaintops are available for rent, starting at NOK 3,300 (roughly US$295) per night
The Woodnest Mountaintops are raised 6 m (19.6 ft) above the forest floor and accessed by a small footbridge
Each of the Woodnest Mountaintops' exteriors are finished in 18,000 individual timber shingles
Each of the two Woodnest Mountaintops treehouses is fastened to the trunk of a pine tree using a steel collar that leaves some room for the tree to continue to grow
The interiors in the Woodnest Mountaintops include generous glazing, putting the focus on the view
The elevating bed in the Woodnest Mountaintops turns the main living area into the bedroom
The Woodnest Mountaintops elevating beds lower down from the ceiling at the touch of a button
The Woodnest Mountaintops include a basic kitchen with two-burner stove, sink, cabinetry and sink
The interior design of the Woodnest Mountaintops embraces natural wood
The Woodnest Mountaintops include a separate WC with flushing toilet and sink
The Woodnest Mountaintops feature a tree running through their interior but it's enclosed by a storage unit
The Woodnest Mountaintops include a hand-crafted wooden bathtub/shower
The Woodnest Mountaintops feature a hand-crafted bathtub in the main living area, enclosed by glass
Back in 2020, Helen & Hard impressed us with its Woodnest treehouse in rural Norway. The firm has now returned with a pair of similar dwellings that are raised high above the forest floor on pine trees. Each features a space-saving tiny-house-style interior layout that's centered around a flexible living area with an elevating bed that lowers down from the ceiling.

The Woodnest Mountaintops consists of two identical treehouses situated close to each other in a forest near the Hardangerfjord in Odda, Norway. Each consists of a glulam (glued-laminated timber) frame that's fastened to the trunk of a pine tree via a steel collar that allows the tree to continue to grow. The tree runs right through each cabin's interior and out the top. Their exteriors are finished in 18,000 individual timber shingles each and they are both raised 6 m (19.6 ft) above the ground.

The treehouse interiors are a complete departure from the previous Woodnest model. Accessed by bridge from the hillside, they measure 14 sq m (150 sq ft) each and have one floor. They are finished in natural wood and include a small kitchen with fridge, two-burner stove, sink, and some cabinetry.

Much of the floorspace in the treehouses is taken up by a living area that transforms into a bedroom using the elevating bed. This works like the Urban Payette and Elevate tiny houses, and uses an electric pulley system to gently lower the bed on tracks once a button is pressed. Another button-push raises it up again when it's no longer needed.

Elsewhere lies a WC with a toilet and sink, plus a hand-carved wooden bathtub that's only separated from the main living area by glass. Though the tree runs through the center of the treehouses, it's enclosed by a storage unit so there won't be any bark or sap inside. There are also some nice modern comforts like underfloor heating and Wi-Fi, so guests definitely aren't roughing it.

The Woodnest Mountaintops are reached from a nearby town and a hike up through the forest, which takes up to 45 minutes and requires snow shoes in the winter. Those interested can book a stay, starting at NOK 3,300 (roughly US$295) per night.

Source: Woodnest

