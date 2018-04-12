The bed in the Urban Payette with Elevator Bed can be raised with the help of motors, or hand-cranked in the event of a power outage(Credit: Tru Form Tiny)

Tru Form Tiny, the firm behind the Kootenay, recently completed a new towable dwelling called the Urban Payette with Elevator Bed. As its name suggests, the standout feature of this interesting tiny house is its elevating bed, which provides a flexible multipurpose space.







The Urban Payette with Elevator Bed is based on a triple-axle trailer measuring 28 ft (8.5 m)-long and comprises a total floorspace of 344 sq ft (32 sq m). Notwithstanding its small size, the interior looks quite light and open, thanks to a fair amount of glazing and three skylights.

Visitors enter the home next to the motorized bed and a sofa. As well as sleeping two people in the bed, this area can serve as an office space when the bed is raised as the headboard is affixed to the wall and doubles up as a drop-down desk. The space also serves as the living room when the bed is raised thanks to that sofa.

The bed functions much like those in similar homes we've covered, and moves up and down on a motorized platform operated by a switch on the wall. However, it can also be moved with a fail-safe hand-crank in case of power failure.

Elsewhere in the tiny house lies a kitchen with a full-size fridge/freezer and oven. The bathroom has a separate toilet, stainless steel shower, sink, and space for a washer/dryer. Steps lead up to the main sleeping loft which has enough space for two twin beds or one kingsize bed.

The Urban Payette with Elevator Bed is based on Tru Form Tiny's Payette model. There's a bunch of interior and exterior options available, including siding, finishes, the size of the home and the motorized bed. While this one is hooked-up to mains electricity, those wanting to go off-the-grid can do so with a composting toilet, wood-burning stove and solar panels at extra cost, too.

The model shown was commissioned by a client so is already sold. We've no word on the final price, though the firm did mention that the elevating bed itself came in at US$3,500.