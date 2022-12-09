© 2022 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Light-filled Yggdrasil tiny house is compact but not cramped

By Adam Williams
December 09, 2022
Light-filled Yggdrasil tiny house is compact but not cramped
The Yggdrasil's living room features generous glazing, some of which is operable and opens up the home to the breeze
The Yggdrasil's living room features generous glazing, some of which is operable and opens up the home to the breeze
View 11 Images
The Yggdrasil tiny house measures just 6 m (20 ft) in length and serves as full-time home to its owner in Morbihan, northwest France
1/11
The Yggdrasil tiny house measures just 6 m (20 ft) in length and serves as full-time home to its owner in Morbihan, northwest France
Yggdrasil is based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in cedar, with blue aluminum accenting
2/11
Yggdrasil is based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in cedar, with blue aluminum accenting
The Yggdrasil's living room features generous glazing, some of which is operable and opens up the home to the breeze
3/11
The Yggdrasil's living room features generous glazing, some of which is operable and opens up the home to the breeze
The Yggdrasil's sofa bed, shown in the bed position, is used for guests and sleeps up to two people
4/11
The Yggdrasil's sofa bed, shown in the bed position, is used for guests and sleeps up to two people
The Yggdrasil's kitchen units are slightly taller than usual to accommodate the owner's 6.3 ft (1.93 m) height
5/11
The Yggdrasil's kitchen units are slightly taller than usual to accommodate the owner's 6.3 ft (1.93 m) height
The Yggdrasil's kitchen includes a glazed partition wall to offer some sense of separation while still ensuring light permeates within
6/11
The Yggdrasil's kitchen includes a glazed partition wall to offer some sense of separation while still ensuring light permeates within
The Yggdrasil's kitchen has quite a lot of storage space for its size
7/11
The Yggdrasil's kitchen has quite a lot of storage space for its size
The Yggdrasil's bedroom is arranged into an L-shape and includes a storage area
8/11
The Yggdrasil's bedroom is arranged into an L-shape and includes a storage area
The Yggdrasil's bedroom is a typical loft-style bedroom with low ceiling, and includes a double bed
9/11
The Yggdrasil's bedroom is a typical loft-style bedroom with low ceiling, and includes a double bed
The Yggdrasil's bedroom is reached by non-removable wooden steps
10/11
The Yggdrasil's bedroom is reached by non-removable wooden steps
The Yggdrasil's bathroom includes a shower and toilet
11/11
The Yggdrasil's bathroom includes a shower and toilet
View gallery - 11 images

The Yggdrasil tiny house measures just 6 m (20 ft) in length, so Baluchon had a real challenge on its hands to ensure it doesn't feel too cramped for its 6.3-ft (1.93-m)-tall owner. The French firm designed a simple interior layout with flexible and storage-filled furniture, and decided to use generous glazing to maximize daylight inside.

The Yggdrasil (its name is taken from a Norse myth) is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in cedar, with blue aluminum accenting. Its insulation is a mixture of cotton, linen and hemp, and it gets power from a standard RV-style hookup.

The interior is finished in spruce and looks relatively open and light-filled, given its size. Visitors enter the home into the living room. This is dominated by a large L-shaped sofa bed that has lots of integrated storage space and sleeps up to two people, plus there's a dining table. A wood-burning stove provides heat.

Nearby is the kitchen. The counters in here are raised a little higher than usual to suit the owner. It has oven, a fridge, sink with a handy cutting board insert, and quite a lot of storage space for its size. A glass wall offers a sense of separation from the living room while ensuring daylight still permeates within. The bathroom, meanwhile, connects to the kitchen and looks small, with a toilet and shower shoehorned inside.

The Yggdrasil's kitchen includes a glazed partition wall to offer some sense of separation while still ensuring light permeates within
The Yggdrasil's kitchen includes a glazed partition wall to offer some sense of separation while still ensuring light permeates within

There's just one bedroom in the Yggdrasil. This is reached by some non-removable wooden steps and is a typical loft-style tiny house bedroom with a low ceiling. The room is arranged into an L shape, with enough space up there for a double bed and some additional storage space.

The Yggdrasil serves as full-time home to its owner in Morbihan, northwest France. We've no word on its price, though Baluchon's tiny houses typically start at around €80,000 (roughly US$84,000).

Source: Baluchon

View gallery - 11 images

Tags

Tiny HousesTiny FootprintMicro-HouseBuilding and ConstructionHouseHomeBaluchon
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!