"Greenland is a very remote place which means you really need to plan a lot in advance," Hegen says. "In Greenland, there are no roads connecting the towns, the only ways to come around are by water or air or feet. As for most of my aerial photo projects, I did a lot of research on the locations beforehand. Being prepared is key when it comes to aerial photography. I need to consider location, time of the year, daylight, wind, altitude and so on. But once everything is set, it's an absolute pleasure working in such environments."