The Transformer Table is more than meets the eye. After the original launched the back in 2016, a newer model of the impressively extendable table has just been revealed on Kickstarter. Instead of wood veneer, the new and improved design now comes in a variety of 100 percent hardwood styles.







There is nothing more frustrating than having people over for dinner and running out of table space. A large dining table is one of those things that you may not use often but when you need it, you really need it. But on the other hand, a 10-ft (3-m) table can be annoyingly unnecessary most of the time and take up a lot of space. The Transformer Table is a clever modern twist on the classic extendable dining table.

At its smallest this table is remarkably only 18 in (45 cm) long – essentially acting like a small console or sideboard. A telescopic mechanism underneath the table allows it to neatly extend out to six different sizes. Separate panels simply sit on top of the rails after you extend it out to your desired size, depending on how many guests are coming for dinner.

When fully extended the table can stretch to 118 in (3 m), seating 12 people comfortably. An adjustable middle leg can be moved when necessary to best balance the weight of the table and when it's all completely extended it can reportedly support a weight of 750 lb (340 kg).

Accompanying the table is a bench, based on the same design, that can be extended to a similar length to the table and creating seating for up to six guests. The bench is cleverly designed to sit under the console in a modular fashion.

The Transformer Table doesn't exactly come cheap, with a current Kickstarter price of US$1,369 for just a table, or $1,869 for a table and bench set. But in the realm of big hardwood dining tables the price is reasonably competitive. The new design comes in four different woods: Dark American Walnut, Natural Acacia, Birch Gray, and Black Oak.

In the world of crowdfunding the Transformer Table is a relatively safe bet, with the company having already produced and delivered an earlier iteration of this product. It seems ready to move into production and delivery is quite ambitiously planned to begin as early as May.