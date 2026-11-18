Tesla made a whole lotta noise when it rolled out its steering-wheel-less, pedal-less Cybercab in Austin, Texas back in September. It's now followed that up by inviting a small number of people to buy their own self-driving two-seater.

If you're one of those people, I implore you not to waste your money.

It simply doesn't add up. The car costs US$29,990 up front, after which you'll find yourself locked into a $299 monthly "Autonomy Subscription." Miss a payment, and your Cybercab won't move an inch.

Select customers are now being invited to purchase Cybercab for personal use pic.twitter.com/LDIkKuseAZ — Robotaxi (@robotaxi) November 13, 2026

Speaking of moving, the Cybercab is only meant for personal use, and only within specific geofenced areas. Currently, that means small pockets of Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Orlando, San Antonio and Tampa. Tesla reserves the right to modify or shrink those areas whenever it chooses.

The personal use-only clause for this undrivable machine is the most egregious one of the lot. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has famously harped on about how people would one day buy the company's self-driving cars and then put them to work as taxis, earning owners money as they ferried passengers about town.

That's not going to happen, because Tesla won't let you add your car to its fleet of cabs. So over the course of five years, you'll spend about $48,000 before insurance and the rest on a car you can't use however you like, or travel in to wherever you want. Oh, and Tesla can change the cost of that monthly subscription whenever it wants.

Musk himself said the $299 fee is too high, and that it should be closer to the $115 a month you pay for self-driving features in a Tesla. But I wouldn't bet on the cost coming down based on a Musk tweet.

But isn't there something to be said for the notion of owning a car that is truly designed to drive itself? Won't this be attractive to early adopters and people who are passionate about innovation?

I'd agree with that, except for the fact that Tesla has stated that these really aren't special cars in any sense: they have the same hardware and software for self-driving as Model Ys. The Cybercab is just missing a steering wheel and pedals – and a rear seat.

The real problem is that Musk promised to solve the challenge of autonomous driving a long time ago, and is trying to sell something that looks like a self-driving car well before customers can truly own and experience one. The subscription requirement is more than just a small catch that spoils this deal, and it's not just about the monthly fee.

There's never been a four-wheeler on the market with terms and conditions like these before. Perhaps for good reason. If you've got about $50,000 to drop on a car, virtually every option in that price range is a better bet because it'll actually be yours.

Hopefully, Tesla will keep its invite list short.

If you're still curious about this madness, there's plenty of good writing about what's wrong with Tesla trying to sell people Cybercabs already, including pieces from Electrek and Zaizhou.