Versatile bike trailer carries a case of beer, folds up over the rear wheelView gallery - 9 images
Bike trailers are super-handy if you need to haul cargo, but they can become a burden the minute you empty that cargo and just want to ride your bicycle without a trailer rattling around behind you. German start-up Trenux aims to solve this disparity, offering a lightweight, go-everywhere bike trailer that folds up onto the back of the bike when not in use. Ride all over town with it secured on the bike, fold it out in seconds the minute you need it, pedal your cargo from A to B, and then fold it back away for next time.
Still a prototype, the 11-lb (5-kg) Trenux trailer is capable of carrying a payload up to 88 lb (40 kg). Its designers say it'll haul the likes of two beverage crates, a suitcase or four boxes of flowers on its 24 x 16.5-in (62 x 42-cm) cargo area. The design includes a removable fabric basket.
The Trenux's payload isn't as much as some other bike trailers, particularly if we start talking about all-out workhorses like the Carla Cargo or Reacha trailers. But when was the last time you needed to pedal 88 lb of groceries home? In other words, the Trenux will have enough capacity for many daily errands and loads while offering the advantage of light, folding construction.
The Trenux relies on a central tensioning hub and several accompanying joints to fold away quickly and effortlessly, riding over top the rear tire. Each of the two Trenux wheels sits to the side of the bicycle wheel, and the bicycle is free to ride like normal, albeit with an extra 11 lb in back. Both folding the Trenux out and folding it away can be done in under 10 seconds.
It's not hard to see how an on-demand trailer that rides with you at all times could come in handy.
Pedaling to work in the morning and need to pick up groceries on the way home? The Trenux is there to carry them, without having to tow and store an empty trailer or ride a full-blown cargo bike.
Happen upon something you like at a shop or market unexpectedly on the ride home? No problem, the Trenux will carry it home.
The folks at the 2018 EuroBike Show were impressed enough with Trenux to give it a Start Up Award. The trailer is still in development, and plans call for an initial launch through crowdfunding in Spring 2019 (Northern Hemisphere). We'll keep our eye out for the campaign.
In the meantime, you can watch the Trenux prototype in use in the 2-minute video clip below.
Source: Trenux
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more