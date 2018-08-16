Bike trailers are super-handy if you need to haul cargo, but they can become a burden the minute you empty that cargo and just want to ride your bicycle without a trailer rattling around behind you. German start-up Trenux aims to solve this disparity, offering a lightweight, go-everywhere bike trailer that folds up onto the back of the bike when not in use. Ride all over town with it secured on the bike, fold it out in seconds the minute you need it, pedal your cargo from A to B, and then fold it back away for next time.

