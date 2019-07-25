Will there be a cheaper, lower-spec version for the masses? Maybe, but don't be surprised if it doesn't happen. The motorcycle industry in general is struggling, and the supersport segment in particular has been on life-support for years. With advanced rider aids and the ability to select chilled-out throttle maps making the full-fat literbikes more practical and approachable than ever, 600s have been a hard sell to road riders. And while several players still have middleweight irons in the fire, and the segment is beloved by track junkies, it simply might not make sense for Triumph to mass produce a standard Daytona 765, even if the brand is sorely lacking a racetrack flagship to take advantage of its Moto2 engine sponsorship.