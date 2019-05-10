The bendy arm positioning system, as well as turn-to-focus lenses, let you choose how much of your world gets lit up, from a focused area in front of you to a super-wide angle that gives you plenty in your periphery. And the over-the-shoulder positioning should make this thing hands-free and convenient for all sorts of activities, from rock-climbing to cycling and of course night hiking. If you'd prefer your hips to do the shining, there's always the oddly-named Repulsor instead.