This car (#1503 GT) underwent a full restoration in the 1980s by the late Wayne Obry of Motion Products in Wisconsin. The restored car toured the United States for several years, winning 35 concours awards between 1988 and 1992, including Best in Class at both the Meadow Brook and Pebble Beach Concours in 1988, and Best of Show at the FCA National Concours in 1989. The vendor at this sale acquired the car in 1998, and it was properly stored in his private collection. It was shown only once at the XII Palm Beach Cavallino Classic in January 2003, where it won a Platinum award.