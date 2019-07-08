The uKeg Nitro forces nitrous oxide into cold-brew coffee as it's being brewed and while it's stored. During the pour stage, the nitro-tap turbulates (GrowlerWerks' term) the cold-brew as it dispenses. If you've ever seen a pint of Guinness poured into a pint-glass, you'll be familiar with the almost mesmerizing cascade as the creamy texture settles in the glass. The beer-analogy doesn't end there though. While cold-brew coffee has been around for a while, the primary difference between cold-brew and nitro-infused cold-brew is the silky-smooth texture and foamy, beer-like head of the latter. In fact, it's often poured into a beer glass.