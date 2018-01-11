Over the last few decades architects and designers have been busy burrowing. Rammed earth structures, reclaimed war bunkers, and homes dug into hills have turned buildings inward instead of upward. Here we present a gallery featuring the most fascinating, weird, and experimental underground designs from recent years.

As well as offering the energy-saving benefits of the surrounding earth acting as insulation, many of these compelling structures seem to disappear into their environments. From the grass-covered pyramids of the Biesbosch Museum Island to the Great Wall of WA in Australia, many of these buildings sit in perfect harmony with their surroundings.