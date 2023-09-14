$995 Honda Motocompacto could be iPhone of Transport Appliances

Honda will release a $995 transportation appliance in November with zero emissions and an ultra-compact foldable design. With a low entry price and Honda reliability, the Motocompacto might finally kickstart the "last mile" transport revolution.

The Motocompacto is very suitable for last mile transport, as it quickly folds into its own compact, light and stackable carrying case (29.2 x 21.1 x 3.7 inches).

Indeed, it may become the ideal car accessory, a take-along suitcase to supplement public transport and its compactness means it can be stored and charged in tight places.

Motocompacto: New E-Scooter from Honda

With a maximum speed of 15 mph and zero-emissions range of up to 12 miles, Motocompacto can be fully charged in just 3.5 hours in both the folded and ready-to-ride configuration using a common 110 v outlet.

The Motocompacto is capable of 15 mph with a range of 12 miles

AHM CREATIVE SERVICES MIRO

Though the Motocompacto was designed and developed by American Honda engineers, it is a concept that has been under development for half a century in the Japanese marketplace, and a very similar (though much bigger and heavier) gas-powered foldable Honda Motocompo was available in the 1980s.

The Motocompacto connects via Bluetooth to a phone app that enables the user to adjust personal settings, lighting and riding modes

We've been writing about the coming of light, convenient and foldable transportation appliances for two decades, but fully expect the Honda Motocompacto will now stimulate the rapid development of this marketplace, much as the Apple iPhone catalysed the smartphone marketplace.

Honda's Motocompacto is an ingenious solution to facilitating faster, lower cost urban mobility

Source: Honda

