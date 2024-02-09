Predator gaming brand rolls into e-mobility with the Extreme e-scoot

Consumer electronics multinational Acer nudged into the electric mobility space last year with the cool-looking ebii ebike. Now its Predator gaming arm is joining the party with the Extreme e-scooter.

"As part of Acer’s push towards smart, eco-friendly lifestyles, the Predator Extreme e-scooter brings new levels of fun and mobility to our lineup of sustainable technology," said Acer EMEA's Valerie Piau. "This year, we are looking to continue expanding the product lineup for off-road electric scooters and bicycles to create a comprehensive range of e-mobility solutions to better serve larger and more diverse user groups."

That sounds great, but the launch announcement does have us wondering if Acer is sourcing the Extreme PES017 all-terrain electric scooter from the same Taiwan factory as Indiegogo darlings Splach, as it boasts very similar basic specs and looks to 2021's Transformer.

That translates to aggressive mini-moto styling, a 350-W (960-W peak) motor, suspension fork and rear coil shock, 10-inch pneumatic all-terrain tires, a forward-facing stance and low center of gravity for improved stability on trails, hills and slopes, and integrated lighting with turn signaling. The "sturdy build also allows riders to do stunts like wheelies, jumps, curb hops and more."

Mini-moto looks, 960-W peak hub motor, dual suspension, 35-km battery

The battery pack is different though, with the Extreme coming with a removable 36-V/10.5-Ah unit that's reckoned good for up to 35 km (22 miles) instead of the 48-V/10.2-Ah pack in the Splach ride.

Acer reports that 40 Nm (29.5 lb.ft) of torque is available and users can switch between speeds of 6 km/h, 15 km/h and 25 km/h (15.5 mph) power modes. Meanwhile, the Transformer's max speed was given as 38 km/h (24 mph), but that beast was aimed at the US market.

"The scooter's sturdy build also allows riders to do stunts like wheelies, jumps, curb hops, and more," says Acer

The press release doesn't specify, but the promo video and supplied imagery confirms a similar dual disc braking setup too. And the Predator scoot is also rated for weather protection – though to IPX5 standards instead of the Transformer's IPX4 rating.

The Predator Extreme made its trade show debut at Tapei Cycle 2023 and will go on sale in Europe, Middle East and Africa from Q2 for a starting price of €1,299. Availability beyond that region has not been announced. The brief video below has more.

Predator Extreme PES017 eScooter | Predator

