Mini-moto and e-scooter hybrid kicks up some dirt

Following Indiegogo launches for a full-suspension electric kickscooter and an all-terrain ebike, California-based electric mobility company Splach is returning to the crowdfunding platform next month with a kind of e-scooter/trail-ready moto mashup called the Transformer.

The Transformer will certainly make onlookers do a second take, looking somewhat like a mini motorbike that's been modded to rock kickscooter handlebars. This setup does mean that riders of various heights will be able to jump aboard though, and the stem can be adjusted to cater for standing or scrunched-up seated positions too.

The stem is adjustable for standing or seated riding Splach

Splach says that the moto-scooter is good for both commuting and for off-road adventuring, though is clearly aiming this little beastie more at thrill seekers than city execs. It sports a proprietary 960-W (peak) hub motor for a top speed of 24 mph (38 km/h), and it can get there from standstill in 4-6 seconds. And it's also reckoned capable of tackling 28 percent inclines. The removable battery offers up to 28 miles (45 km) of per-charge range, and can be swapped out for a fresh one in seconds.

Footpegs on either side accommodate the rider in a forward stance, it rolls on 10-inch fat tires, has springy dual suspension, and comes with disc braking front and back. The company also says that the low center of gravity should "ensure stability and brilliant handling on the road."

The Transformer in its natural habitat Splach

Elsewhere, the Transformer benefits from steel construction, comes with integrated lighting to the front, and should shake off the odd splash thanks to IPX4 waterproofing. Some customization is on offer too, courtesy of panel sections and fenders that can be swapped out for different colored pieces.

The Splach Transformer will hit Indiegogo for pre-orders on July 5 for US$999, which represents quite a saving on the expected retail price of $2,999. The brief video below shows the moto-scooter in action.

SPLACH-TRANSFORMER: A Transformable Motorbike-like Monster

Source: Splach