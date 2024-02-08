Tectus offers a snazzy new take on electric mobility scooters

When most people think of electric mobility scooters for seniors, they likely picture rather unexciting-looking, decidedly "uncool" vehicles. The fully-enclosed all-wheel-drive Tectus, however, looks like the scooter Rick Deckard might have used in Blade Runner 2049.

Announced this week, the three-wheeled single-passenger Tectus is made by Canadian electric mobility company Avvenire. Among other things, the firm previously brought us the considerably sportier Leggera three-wheeled roadster.

The Tectus is propelled by two electric motors – one for the front wheel, one for the rear axle – with a combined power of 2,000 watts. These take the vehicle to a top speed of 32 km/h (20 mph). One charge of the lithium battery pack is claimed to be good for a range of up to 160 km (99 miles).

The Tectus' forward-tilting canopy Avvenire

Instead of conventional doors, the Tectus features a canopy that tilts forward for entry and egress. Fortunately for users who don't fancy hoisting that canopy up and down, it's motorized – in fact, it can even be opened from a distance via a wireless remote. A lidded box in the back of the vehicle allows for the transport of groceries and other cargo.

The Tectus is actually being offered in two models – the US$6,995 Deluxe and the $8,999 Ultimate. Special features on the latter include a backup camera (with obstacle sensors), running lights, a stereo sound system, GPS tracking, plus heating and air conditioning. Wireless charging is an optional extra.

If buyers opt for fast charging, the Tectus' battery can reportedly be juiced up in two hours Avvenire

Should you be interested, the Tectus can be preordered now via the Avvenire website. Deliveries should commence later this year.

Some of the vehicle's finer selling points are highlighted in the following video.

Tectus - AWD Mobility Scooter

Source: Avvenire

