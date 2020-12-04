Folding electric scooter can be carried in the hand or in a backpack

Micro-mobility startup WheelKinetic has launched a squat little electric scooter called the BooZter which folds down to a portable package that can be carried by hand or thrown in a backpack.

Like the Taur electric scooter we featured in October, the BooZter sports a flip-up foot rest on either side of its frame that allows for a forward-facing stance when on the move. And also like the Taur, the maker WheelKinect – which has an R&D center in the Ukraine and a sales office in the US – is seeking production funding over on Kickstarter for its unusual-looking ride.

Constructed using carbon fiber, titanium and aluminum, the 14-lb (6.5-kg) electric scoot is small enough to fit in a backpack or even a laptop bag when folded down to 10 x 18.5 inches (26 x 47 cm) in around 10 seconds, or can be carried by hand using a convenient integrated handle. And interestingly, when the ride is folded down, its wheels sit inside the unit to potentially lock away any dirt accumulated while scooting.

A 250-W rear wheel motor is reckoned to offer a top speed of 12.4 mph (20 km/h), while the replaceable battery has a per charge range of 12.4 miles (20 km). Or a less powerful battery can be installed to make the scooter compatible with TSA air-travel regulations. Either way, regen braking is onboard to potentially eke a little more range from the battery.

The BooZter folds down for between-ride transit in a backpack or laptop bag WheelKinetic

The BooZter rides on 8-in (20-cm) puncture-proof wheels, has two light strips at the front that light up the route ahead with 300 lumens, and 80-lumens brake/night lighting to the rear. And as you might expect for a 21st century electric scooter, there's an iOS/Android mobile app available for checking battery status, tweaking performance, customizing the lights, viewing trip info and engaging different riding modes.

Kickstarter pledges for the BooZter start at US$899, with the estimated retail price being $1,300. The usual crowdfunding caveats apply, but if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in August 2021. The video below has more.

BooZter: Ultracompact Premium Electric City Scooter

Source: WheelKinetic