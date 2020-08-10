Boring Company approved to expand Vegas tunnel loop to nearby casino

The Boring Company’s vision for a network of transport tunnels beneath Las Vegas has gained a little more traction, with local officials approving plans for an expansion that includes a new stop at the Resorts World Las Vegas casino. This will become the system’s first station outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center, and could pave the way for connections to other attractions along the Las Vegas Strip, and maybe beyond.

As part of a major renovation of the Las Vegas Convention Center, The Boring Company was awarded a contract last year to construct a transport solution for the expanded facility. The all-electric transit system will carry people in Teslas between three stations, helping cover the two-mile (3.2-km) journey from one end of the center to the other.

But the company’s ambitions don’t end there. While it has a number of other projects and proposals in the works that include concepts for Chicago's O'Hare airport and a connection to Dodger Stadium in LA, it also hopes to expand the convention center system to service other landmarks in Sin City.

This would be known as the Vegas Loop, and could one day include stops at the Bellagio, Mandalay Bay and the McCarran Airport. In June, we saw the first tentative steps towards this kind of complete transport system, with casinos Wynn Las Vegas and Resorts World Las Vegas submitting applications for tunnels connecting their own passenger stops with the existing convention center loop.

Resorts World Las Vegas has now been given approval to move ahead with this vision, with the Clark County Commission board ticking off its land-use application and design plans. The company says its passenger station will allow for direct access to its dining, retail and nightlife facilities, and will be able to whisk people away to the convention center, around two blocks away, in under two minutes.

“We are thrilled to receive approval from the County Commission to move forward with our proposed passenger station and tunnel and are eager to take the next steps in creating an innovative transportation solution for our convention guests and visitors,” says Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas.

The Boring Company recently completed the second of its two tunnels for the convention center loop, which it hopes to be operational early next year. The Resorts World Las Vegas casino is still under construction and is scheduled to open in the local summer of 2021, with work expected to begin on its tunnel connection by the end of this year.

Source: Resorts World Las Vegas, Vegas Loop