Dual motor kickscooter is ready to ride rough

Electric Works out of Boulder, Colorado, has launched a powerful new electric kickscooter on Indiegogo called the C60. The industrial-looking e-scooter is built using aerospace-grade aluminum, can be had with over 60 miles of range per charge and comes with air suspension, all-terrain tires and disc braking.

The Commuter 60 – or C60 for short – looks like one tough cookie, and offers to standing or seated riding positions, the latter courtesy of an optional seating attachment. It tips the scales at 59 lb (27 kg), is designed to carry up to 264 lb (120 kg) of rider/cargo and folds down for between-ride transport in the trunk or on the bus.

The C60's dual hub motors are rated at 1,200 watts each, with acceleration up to 38 mph (60 km/h) controlled by a finger throttle and the e-scooter reported able to tackle 40-degree inclines. There are two battery options available – 10 Ah or 20 Ah LG battery pack for a per charge range of up to 62 miles (100 km). Either way the battery pack can be removed from the lockable compartment in the rubberized deck for charging in the home or office.

Features include IP65 waterproofing, adjustable air shocks with damping control at the front and back, with three inches of travel, each wheel is wrapped in 11-inch multi-terrain tubeless tires, and stopping power comes courtesy of mechanical disk brakes front and rear. There's a color LCD display on the handlebar that shows trip info such as remaining charge, ride mode (there are three to choose from) and speed, and a button activates LED head and tail lights for increased visibility.

Electric Works says that the C60 electric kickscooter is ready to roll and has opened pre-orders on Indiegogo. Savings of 40 percent off the retail price can be had, with pricing starting at US$1,495 and estimated shipping slated for December. A number of add-ons are available too, including a seat kit for $89 and a rear cargo rack for $49. The video below has more.

Source: Indiegogo