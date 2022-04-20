E-moto maker Cake launches 3-step program to get future riders rolling

Swedish two-wheeled electric mobility outfit Cake has added three new models to its lineup, all of which are aimed at younger riders. The Kids Evolution program features the Ready balance bike, the Steady mountain bike and the Go off-road electric motorcycle.

"Learning to ride a bicycle is a must before even thinking of anything with a motor," said Cake CEO and founder, Stefan Ytterborn. "The joy and excitement, developing skills, balance and control is the common platform, no matter where the path for kids on two wheels will take them. It’s also about responsibility and anxiety, where step by step confidence and safety thinking, for kids and parents is key."

The three models in Cake's Kids Evolution Program have been designed to support young riders from under two years of age to eight years and over.

The series starts with a confidence builder in the shape of the Ready kick bike. This model isn't powered but is designed to introduce future riders to the concept of rolling along on two wheels, and all the coordination and balance skills that go with it before moving onto powering along using pedals.

The Ready kick bike is designed to build confidence and is aimed at kids aged 1.5 to 4 years Cake

The balance bike rocks an aluminum alloy frame and moves along on 12-inch aluminum rims with 2.25-in-thick Innova tires, but doesn't come with brakes. The Ready is priced at US$225 and is available to order now.

The 16-inch Cake Steady single-speed mountain bike isn't powered by a motor either, but serves as the next logical step in the Program – using pedals. It comes with two V-brakes with short-reach levers, also has a 6061 aluminum alloy frame and rolls on 16-inch wheels with 2.5-inch-thick Innova tires. Aimed at youngsters from 3.5 years of age and up, the Steady is priced at $400.

The Steady introduces pedals to the personal mobility mix, and is designed for riders 3.5 years and above Cake

Once the kids have mastered the Ready and Steady models, it's time to move up a notch or two and mount the Go off-road electric moto, which is aimed at riders aged six years and over.

This one looks very much like a mini version of Cake's Kalk electric motorcycles, and is designed for off-road use only. The parent or guardian can decide how much power the motor places at the young rider's disposal – ranging from 600 watts up to 1.5 kW for up to 40 km/h (25 mph), and a 48V LiNiCoMn 8,8Ah battery with integrated BMS offers about an hour of motorized riding before needing a four-hour recharge over a standard wall outlet.

The Go is for off-road use only and can roll through trails for up to an hour per charge Cake

Elsewhere, the tubular chromium molybdenum steel frame is augmented with plastic bodywork and fenders, it has a seat height of 640 mm (25.2 in), full suspension comes courtesy of a hydraulic fork with 95 mm of travel and a gas shock absorber to the rear with 125 mm of travel, the 14x1.6-inch front wheel and 12x1.85-inch rear wheel are both wrapped in Michelin Starcross MH3 tires, and stopping power shapes up as hydraulic disc brakes front and back, plus a regen mode.

The Cake Go carries a price tag of $3,500.

"Being a dad, I have been disturbingly surprised by the motorized off-road kids bikes that lately have hit the market, addressing kids from toddlers and up," added Ytterborn. "With the Cake line of bikes, we want to excite young riders and stress safety. You need to learn how to walk before you run, and you need to master your balance before you start playing around with a throttle."

You can see what's on offer from Cake's Kids Evolution Program in the short video below.

Ready Steady GO - CAKE Kids Bikes - Launch

Source: Cake