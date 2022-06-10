Delfast unleashes smarter version of powerful, long-range ebike

US/Ukraine electric mobility company Delfast has announced a smarter version of its Top 3.0 long-range, high-speed, high-performance ebike. The Top 3.0i now comes with a new onboard computer and mobile app for an improved ride experience.

As with most of Delfast's two wheelers, the Top 3.0i rocks moto-inspired looks and as you might expect, is no lightweight – weighing in at 154 lb (70 kg). This variant offers two distinct power modes for a limited 750-W motor up to a Class 2 maximum top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h) for city riding or an unlocked off-road mode to tap into as much as 5,000 watts of peak rear-hub motor output and a top speed of 50 mph (80 km/h).

The ebike benefits from a Gates Carbon Drive belt and torque sensing for a low maintenance, responsive ride. It boasts a 72-V 47-Ah Li-ion battery pack for a per-charge range of up to 200 miles (320 km), with full top-ups reckoned to take around six hours, and offers 182 Nm (134 lb.ft) of hill-flattening torque.

There's a KKE suspension fork and DNM RCP-2S rear shock combination to help smooth out those off-road bumps, the Top 3.0i rolls on 2.75-R19 all-terrain moto tires as standard, and stopping power comes from hydraulic disc brakes with 203-mm rotors. After-dark riding is catered for by a low/high beam LED headlight and rear LED brakelight.

The Top 3.0i has a Class 2 ride mode that limits the motor at 750 W for up to 20 mph, plus an Unlimited mode that unlocks the QS 203 V3 hub motor for up to 5,000 W of peak power and an off-road top speed of 50 mph Delfast

The new onboard computer constantly monitors the condition of the ebike, and sends status information to Delfast's cloud servers over an included 4G connection so that tech support can quickly address any issues.

There's an integrated GPS module for navigation and tracking, an immobilizer is included for theft protection, Bluetooth is cooked in too, and ride metrics like speed, distance, battery status and more are served up via the mid-handlebar TFT display.

Delfast has also introduced a new mobile app, which allows users to tap into ride info, dive into speed and energy usage stats, monitor onboard systems and battery status, remotely lock/unlock and arm or disable the bike's BT alarm, get push notifications if a parked ebike is moved, locate the Top 3.0i using a Find My Bike feature, and unlock the Class 2 mode to unleash maximum power.

"Top 3.0i is more than an ebike – it's a smart device," said Delfast founder and CEO, Daniel Tonkopi. "Our new onboard computer is the brain of the bicycle – the 'i' in 3.0i stands for intelligence – providing riders with information that results in a safer, smarter and more enjoyable ride."

The Delfast Top 3.0i is up for order now in black or white for a base price of US$6,999. Other colors, side boxes, different tires and more can be optioned in at extra cost.

Product page: Top 3.0i