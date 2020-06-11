Delfast gives Top ebike update a Gates belt drive and more range

Shortly after updating its recording-breaking Prime ebike, the Ukraine's Delfast is again blurring the foggy lines between moped and ebike with a new version of its Top model, which now comes with a carbon belt drive, increased per charge range but the same top speed as before.

The Top 2.0 was used as the foundation for a special TopCop edition last year, which has recently undergone testing by the Brevard Police Department in the US and is where the ebike's impressive performance specs start to make a little more sense.

The latest version has a very similar aesthetic, but has managed to lose a few pounds, tipping the scales at 154 lb (69.9 kg) instead of the Top 2.0's 158 lb. As before, it offers pedal assist or motor only mode, but the huge 3,200-mAh batteries see the Top 3.0 roll for a little longer per charge, at up to 200 miles (320 km) compared to 174 miles previously. That said, if you try and throttle the monstrous motor – which produces 182 Nm of torque – the whole way at 50 mph (80 km/h), that figure will likely go down considerably.

Specs list for the Delfast Top 3.0 ebike Delfast

The biggest change is the switch from chain to Gates Carbon belt drive, which won't oil up your clothing or require much in the way of maintenance. Elsewhere, the ebike rides on 19-inch wheels wrapped in motorcycle tires, features Tektro disc brakes front and back, the front light can now be set to low and high beams, the handlebar-mounted mirrors and the rear light do double duty as turn signals, and there's a color display shows ride info and system status.

The eye-catching ride is also Bluetooth-enabled for remote launch, motor blocking and more via a mobile app, and has an integrated GPS tracker (though you'll have to source your own SIM card).

The Top 3.0 is scheduled to go into production from August for US$6,649, but if you pre-order before the end of June Delfast will give you a thousand bucks off the ticket price.

