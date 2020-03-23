EAV and Revonte explore next generation of modular e-cargo quadcycle

One of the more interesting urban delivery solutions of recent years, the pedal-assist electric quadracycles from Electric Assisted Vehicles Ltd (EAV) pull together a small footprint, zero-emissions driving and versatile cargo-carrying capabilities. Since we first looked at its prototypes about a year ago, EAV has announced a family of urban cargo vehicles that includes a tractor-trailer and refrigerated quadcycles. Now the British company is teaming up with Finnish electric drive hardware/software specialist Revonte in further evolving its pedal-assist electric drive platform around the unique needs of urban cargo delivery.

As we looked at a month ago, the Revonte One is a completely integrated electric drive with motor, automatic stepless transmission and electronic hardware. Using Revonte's software, the drive can be tuned for specific purposes. E-bike manufacturers can use the system to better control the performance parameters for different styles of bike, adjusting level of electric assist, available torque and power, and number of gears and gear ratios. The same exact hardware is adapted to provide the desired ride characteristics of everything from a high-performance electric mountain bike to an urban delivery quadracycle. The end user would be able to further tweak ride settings.

The Revonte One drive combines hardware and software for more purpose-driven, customizable electric bike design Revonte

In signing an exclusive deal with Revonte, EAV looks to capitalize on that advanced tunability toward further developing its e-assist cargo quadracycle lineup. It believes the new Revonte system will smoothen out the end user experience, improve overall system efficiency and provide insightful data.

"We know that we can use a bio-mechanical electric hybrid vehicle like EAV to replace most vans and even cars in urban environments without any loss in operational efficiency, but we need to see how far we can improve that offering and where those improvements need to be," explains EAV founder and technical director Adam Barmby. "We’re already fully modular with the EAVcab offering multiple models on the same chassis and we’re working on our own wheel, tire and braking developments to over-engineer safety into all EAV vehicles. The inclusion of the Revonte One drive system will take our ULCVs (Urban Lightweight Cargo Vehicles) well beyond the next level."

The EAVcab is designed to be equipped in a variety of ways, from a basic flat bed to a fixed-box cargo van EAV

The two companies will begin working together in April toward integrating the Revonte One drive into the EAVcab. Announced in January, the EAVcab is a modular chassis cab version of EAV's quadracycle, something of a customizable pedal-assist flatbed work truck. It carries cargo in various configurations, from a fixed cargo box, to a roll on/off "EAVpod" cargo box, to a pickup bed. It measures 109 in (274 cm) in length and has a 330-lb (150-kg) payload.

EAV and Revonte will begin their work next month, exploring how Revonte's One drive can be used in the EAVcab modular urban delivery vehicle Gary Parravani/Gary Parravani / www.xynamic.com

It will be interesting to see what the two boundary-pushing e-bike startups, both founded in 2018, come up with together.

Source: Electric Assisted Vehicles

