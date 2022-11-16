Birò EV stays small on the outside, gets bigger on the inside for 2022

Way back in 2013, we brought news of a dinky two-seater electric microcar called the Birò. Last week, Estrima rolled into the EICMA 2022 trade show in Milan with an updated version of the "smallest four-wheel electric vehicle in the world."

The 2022 Birò rides as an electric quadricycle, like the Mobilize Duo and Microlino, and benefits from a sturdy butterfly frame produced by Brieda – which manufactures cabs for tractors and work vehicles.

It retains the same outer dimensions as previous models, measuring 179 cm in length and 111 cm wide (70.5 x 43.7 in), and tips the scales at a relatively lightweight 350 kg (771.6 lb). Despite its unchanged parking footprint of just 2 m2 (21.5 ft2), Estrima has made more room inside for driver and passenger, as well as cargo.

The height from the new ergonomic bucket seats to the sunroof has increased by 4 cm (1.5 in) to accommodate taller occupants. The rear compartment has grown by 200% from 41 to 122 liters, and can now be accessed from inside the vehicle, while the luggage compartment has been bumped from 204 to 308 liters and the space can be configured with the help of a multifunction parcel shelf.

All of the controls are now located on a new steering wheel, there's a basic digital display to the right, the pedals have been repositioned for a more comfortable drive, the seatbelt can be secured using one hand, and there's a small compartment with USB charging for mobile gadgets.

Tech specs are in short supply at this stage, but we do know that a brand new electric motor offers normal, sport, eco and speed-limited mappings. Previous versions were offered in light and heavy electric quad flavors, for top speeds of 45 km/h (28 mph) and 60 km/h (37.3 mph), respectively – though such things have not been revealed for the 2022 model.

Elsewhere, there's automatic motor parking braking, and the vehicle is powered on via a companion mobile app, which also offers additional features like an anti-theft immobilizer and even parental controls to limit top speed and enable geofencing. The app includes packages for key-free ride sharing too.

This latest Birò doesn't come with a removable power source, but its flat battery pack is now set low in the vehicle for improved stability, the vehicle comes with a multi-socket charging cable and can be topped up via a 1.1-kW charger. The company also reports that the regen braking has been redesigned too, to give more back to the battery.

The 2022 Birò comes with new LED lighting front and back Estrima

The company will also offer buyers extensive customization options, which includes everything from the frame color to seating materials to brake calipers.

"The dimensions are the same," said company president, Matteo Maestri. "But it is more spacious, more capacious, tidier, more responsive, more efficient, more ergonomic, more ductile, simpler, more stable, softer, brighter, more customizable, more shareable. And it also has something less: you can leave the key at home. Along with stress."

The 2022 Birò was launched at EICMA last week, but there's no word on pricing or availability at this time.

Source: Estrima