Modular monochassis e-scooter flaunts cyber style as it busts gridlock

Brooklyn electromobility startup Infinite Machine has crafted an angular new electric scooter sure to grab hold of eyes while leaving ears in blissful silence. Its monochassis P1 scooter flashes clear reference to the Tesla Cybertruck and all the weird cyberpunkish creations that have followed, zipping around cities and suburbs at highway speeds for up to 60 miles per charge. A fully modular carry system waiting below its monoblock form lets owners strap on everything from panniers, to extra batteries, to concrete-shaking loudspeakers.

Living their lives in the dense, traffic-choked concrete maze that is New York City, vehicle-loving brothers Joseph and Eddie Cohen have set out to create "the most compelling non-cars on earth," vehicles better fit to the tight spaces and miles' long traffic jams of their home city. The first non-car in that series is the all-new P1, an electric scooter quite unlikely to be confused with any other.

Infinite Machine launched P1 reservations last week Infinite Machine

The aluminum-and-steel P1 conceals its friendly personalization within a cold, industrial design language clearly inspired by all things Cybertruck. But remove the large silver body panels below the seat, and the scooter reveals a set of mounting tracks meant to carry an ecosystem of accessories, including a mounting panel, panniers, speakers and bags. A little deeper into the P1 architecture, the under-seat storage compartment combines with the front storage pocket and open lower deck to carry addition provisions during the ride.

The street-legal P1 comes powered by a 6-kW electric hub motor with a peak output of 12 kW, relying on a 72-volt 4.3-kWh battery system for up to 60 miles (96.5 km) of range. Top speed registers at 55 mph (89 km/h), and drive settings are controlled via four modes – eco, performance, reverse and turbo boost.

Built-in battery handle makes for easy lifting Infinite Machine

The rectangular battery pack stores low and center under the floor and readily removes for charging and security via an integrated handle. Infinite Machine says that buyers can add two additional batteries, increasing power.

The P1 features a central touchscreen up front between the grips, and Infinite Machine calls it the first vehicle in its class with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. An accompanying app provides remote monitoring, locking and cloud-based theft detection.

The P1 rides nimbly through the city Infinite Machine

Infinite Machine introduced the P1 last week and has opened up reservation for the first production lot of 1,000 units. The scooter starts at $10,000, and preorders require a $1,000 deposit. The scooter will be produced in China, with deliveries planned to begin in 12 to 18 months. Infinite Machine says it's still developing the compatible modules and will release them in the coming months.

Source: Infinite Machine