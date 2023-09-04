© 2023 New Atlas
InMotion unleashes powerful hill-climbing off-road electric unicycle

By Paul Ridden
September 04, 2023
InMotion unleashes powerful hill-climbing off-road electric unicycle
"Our team of engineers and designers has worked tirelessly to create a product that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of outdoor enthusiasts," said InMotion. "The Adventure embodies the spirit of exploration, allowing riders to forge their paths through uncharted territories."
The Adventure's electric drivetrain can tackle inclines of up to 50%
The progressive suspension has a front-end stiffness of 600 lb/in for tackling mild bumps and a rear-end stiffness of 970 lb/in for "sufficient rebound even during intense off-road segments"
The Adventure's top speed is 110 km/h and maximum per-charge range is 120 km
China's e-mobility specialist InMotion has unveiled a new electric unicycle that's been designed "to push the boundaries of exploration." The Adventure model boasts a frighteningly powerful motor, 120-km battery, and tunable suspension.

After a year of research and development, InMotion has opted to treat the Adventure Electric Unicycle to an insane 4,000-W off-road motor that can reportedly peak at 9,000 watts (or possibly even higher) and is designed to help riders climb 50% inclines with relative ease courtesy of 200 Nm (147.5 lb.ft) of torque and 850 N of traction force at the wheel.

When on the level, it can reportedly zip along at up to 110 km/h (68.35 mph), and sprint from standstill to 50 km/h in 2.5 seconds. That doesn't quite match the V13 Challenger's 140 km/h top speed though so there are more thrilling (and dangerous) electric unicycles in the company's catalog if you're brave enough.

Two ride modes are on offer: a stable, smoother Comfort Mode for extended battery life, and a high-power, more responsive Sport Mode – with settings tweaked through a companion app.

The Adventure's electric drivetrain can tackle inclines of up to 50%
The four batteries surrounding the wheel can be released from the frame (without taking apart the controller) in around 10 minutes. Capacity is reported to be 2,400-mAh, with smart battery management able to monitor each cell in real-time. InMotion reckons that should give riders 120 km (~75 miles) of per-charge range, and fast-charging is available for top-ups to 80% capacity in an hour.

The Adventure off-roader rolls on a 16-inch wheel wearing 3-inch-wide chunky tires. The wheel assembly is waterproof to IPX6 standards, with the battery sealed to IPX7, so riders shouldn't need to worry about making waves where water is pooled along the way, or encountering a sudden downpour.

The electric unicycle features the company's "exclusive custom progressive spring" for the promise of a comfortable ride while offering eight levels of rebound damping and 17 levels of compression damping to cope with "intense off-road segments like jumps and steep slopes, protecting the rider's knees." The setup can be fine-tuned for rider weight and style.

The progressive suspension has a front-end stiffness of 600 lb/in for tackling mild bumps and a rear-end stiffness of 970 lb/in for "sufficient rebound even during intense off-road segments"
Rounding out the key specs are wider and larger anti-slip foot plates, a 1,500-lumen headlight with adjustable intensity and "automotive-grade" tail-lights.

InMotion has announced an "early bird" retail price of US$3,299 for the Adventure model, though we've no word on availability at this time. The launch video below has more.

INMOTION Adventure Launch Event 2023

Product page: InMotion Adventure Electric Unicycle

